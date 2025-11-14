Guthrie Theater honors late playwright with ‘A Christmas Carol’

They’re going to do everything they can to make “A Christmas Carol” the most festive it’s ever been.
That’s because the themes of death, redemption and ghosts have become all too real for the cast and crew of the enduring holiday favorite whose 51st production opens Friday at the Guthrie Theater in Minneapolis.
On Sept. 10, a month before “Carol” rehearsals began, playwright Lavina Jadhwani died of cancer. She was 42.
Jadhwani’s adaptation of the Charles Dickens novella is being staged for the sixth year. Her death gutted her collaborators, who can no longer call on her to tweak scenes or address questions about interpretation or nuance.
Her aura now has been infused in a different way into a show famous for the transformation of uber-miser Scrooge after visits by ghosts. But hers, Jadhwani’s friends insist, will be a different type of haunting.
“I miss most of all her very joyous spirit,” Guthrie artistic director Joseph Haj, who chose Jadhwani’s adaptation and directed the first production, told the cast on the first day of rehearsal. “She was an artist of the first caliber.”
Haj teared up as he spoke. Jadhwani was not just the adapter of “Carol” but also a dear friend. He tapped her to direct a sweet production of “As You Like It” at the Guthrie, and last year she served as associate director on his epic marathon production of Shakespeare’s History Plays.
“Carol” is a play that reminds us to move toward our better selves, Haj said, something that animated Jadhwani in her work onstage and off.