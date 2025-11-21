Business

Private equity firm finally closes $627 million deal to acquire Surmodics

The deal with Chicago-based GTCR was announced in May 2024, but the Federal Trade Commission had moved to block the deal.

By Patrick Kennedy

The Minnesota Star Tribune
November 21, 2025 at 4:30PM
Surmodics CEO Gary Maharaj said the court ruling against an FTC antitrust complaint cleared the way for GTCR private equity firm to buy the Eden Prairie medtech company. (Provided by Surmodics)

After finally clearing legal challenges from regulators, Eden Prairie-based Surmodics is now a private company again.

Chicago-based GTCR closed on its $627 million deal for Surmodics on Wednesday.

Surmodics, which provides specialty coatings for intravascular medical devices and supplies for in vitro tests, announced the deal in May 2024. At the time, it expected the acquisition to close by the end of the year.

Surmodics shareholders voted to accept the deal in August 2024.

However, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) sought to block the merger on antitrust grounds because GTCR owns other health care companies. One of those is Biocoat, a provider of biocompatible hydrophilic coatings for interventional medical devices.

In March 2025, the FTC sued to block the deal, arguing it would combine the largest provider of outsourced hydrophilic coatings, Surmodics, with the second -largest provider, Biocoat. In turn, the deal would reduce competition and lead to higher prices.

A favorable court ruling on Nov. 10 from the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois cleared the way for the deal to proceed.

“With incremental clarity from the FTC, we are pleased to be able to move forward with closing the acquisition by GTCR,” Surmodics CEO Gary Maharaj said Monday in a news release.

The FTC declined to appeal the ruling, leading to the deal’s close.

Surmodics shares have now been delisted from the Nasdaq market, making the company the latest Minnesota firm to drop from the ranks of publicly traded companies.

It had been a public company since 1994.

Related Coverage

Surmodics has nearly 400 employees and manufacturing operations in Eden Prairie and Ballinasloe, Ireland.

Surmodics had not yet released its annual results for the year ended Sept. 30. It had revenue of $126.1 million in the previous fiscal year.

In the April-through-June quarter, the company lost $5.3 million on revenue of $29.6 million, a 3% decline. Most of the sales decrease was attributed to one of is drug-coated balloon products.

However, Maharaj also raised financial guidance for the rest of the fiscal year.

GTCR is a 45-year-old private equity firm that has invested in over 300 companies and manages a portfolio of about $50 billion. It has primarily invested in financial services, health care, technology, media and telecommunications and business services.

about the writer

about the writer

Patrick Kennedy

Reporter

Business reporter Patrick Kennedy covers executive compensation and public companies. He has reported on the Minnesota business community for more than 25 years.

See Moreicon

More from Business

See More

Business

Private equity firm finally closes $627 million deal to acquire Surmodics

card image
Provided by Surmodics

The deal with Chicago-based GTCR was announced in May 2024, but the Federal Trade Commission had moved to block the deal.

News & Politics

Fairview deal fallout poses a defining test for U President Rebecca Cunningham

card image

Home Gazing

Updates to Rochester house by famed Minnesota architect keep tradition and charm

card image