Greg Marcus still believes in going to the movies — and is coming to a Minnesota theater near you

Greg Marcus grew up in movie theaters. After a brief detour at film school, he ended up in front of the camera — not as an actor, but as president and CEO of Marcus Corp., which operates the Marcus Theatres movie chain his grandfather first started in 1935.
Familiar to anyone who has arrived at one of the suburban cineplexes before showtime, Marcus is known as the affable guy munching popcorn or riffing with his dad on screen as the trailers begin to roll. Marcus first appeared in a pre-movie promo as part of a United Way campaign. It’s since become something of a trademark and a way to connect with audiences.
Even after the tumult of recent years, with the COVID-19 pandemic shuttering theaters, strikes stalling productions and straight-to-streaming films shifting consumer behavior, Marcus still believes people want to go to the movies. Milwaukee-based Marcus Corp. — which also owns hotels and restaurants nationwide — recently acquired St. Louis Park’s West End Cinema, the company’s fourth theater in the Twin Cities metro and eighth in Minnesota.
This interview has been edited for length and clarity.
Marcus Theatres is a nearly 90-year-old company that was started by your grandfather. Can you talk about what it was like growing up in this industry?
I think the most interesting part of the story is the birthplace of the company is, in a way, your newspaper because my grandfather had emigrated from Poland and the family was living in Minneapolis. There’s a legendary story about how he had a paper route that became one of the biggest paper routes in the paper’s business — like they had to divide it up between four people when he was done with it — and then he was selling advertising for the paper. And he was selling advertising to theater owners, and he would write their copy and help put the ads together. And he was like, “You know what? I like this business. I could do this.” And that was what gave him the idea to move into the theater business 90 years ago. So really, it was your paper that got our company started.
Your father joined the company in 1962, and you followed in 1992. Your Instagram bio says you’re a film school dropout. What made you want to be on this side of the movie business?
The opportunity. We’ve been in this business all my life, so it was just one of the aspects I liked being a part of. I liked the business.