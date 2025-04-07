Brown: Green shoots of hope

Opinion editor’s note: Strib Voices publishes a mix of commentary online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.
•••
When the power goes out in Becker County, tiny Pine Point, Minn., is usually the last place to see electricity restored. Located in the isolated southeast corner of the White Earth Nation, this unorganized Ojibwe village of about 350 people boasts a school, a community center, a gas station and not much else.
“There’s no employment opportunities; no anything,” said Gwe Gasco, an Ojibwe Odawa man with ancestry at White Earth and the Little Traverse Bay Bands in Michigan. “People go 30-40 miles to find work.”
But this small community teaches an important lesson about power — the kind in our wires, and the kind that struggling communities can marshal during trying times.
Gasco is the program director for 8th Fire Solar in nearby Osage, a native-owned solar thermal energy company that manufactures and installs solar panels. About five years ago, they started working on a solar-powered backup at the Pine Point School. They call it a “Resilience Hub.”
“We’re a resilient group of people who’ve been left alone in the winter for as long as I can remember,” said Gasco. “The real idea is that a community should be strong in itself.”
The White Earth band sought help from the benefit corporation 10Power to line up funding and coordinate plans for the $4.9 million Resilience Hub project slated to be installed this spring. Sandra Kwak, founder and CEO of 10Power, said more than 14% of people in the White Earth Nation still live without electricity access at home.