Grandma’s Marathon registration on pace to sell out in record time

Runners raced to register for Grandma’s Marathon on Wednesday night, causing several races to sell out in record time for the popular annual Duluth event.
The Garry Bjorklund Half Marathon sold out in about 75 minutes after registration opened at 7 p.m., according to planners. The William A. Irvin 5K and Great Grandma’s Challenge also sold out.
“We knew it was going to be busy,” said Zach Schneider, a spokesman for Grandma’s Marathon. “We didn’t know that it was going to be quite this busy, but we’re happy to see it.”
After about 90 minutes, nearly 17,500 people had registered for the 19,000 spots available. Schneider said that registrations for the entire event, which will be run on the third weekend of June 2026, are on track to sell out earlier than in past years.
As of 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, the marquee event that begins in Two Harbors, Minn., and runs 26.2 miles to Duluth’s Canal Park had fewer than 1,800 spots remaining.
This would be the sixth successive year of sellouts, and registrations are being snapped up faster each year, Schneider said. With the 2026 marathon being the 50th annual race, “There’s a lot of added interest,” he said.
Organizers had expected high interest this year. Last year, the 5K sold out within two days while the marathon took a month to fill up. In 2024, a record of more than 11,000 total entries were claimed within the first five hours.
There had been some technical issues last year that caused people to wait longer in online queues. This year’s process, once again supported on the Race Roster registration system, seemed to work smoother, Schneider said.