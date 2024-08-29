The Grand Marais City Council denied a proposed townhouse project Wednesday night, with no commentary after voting.
Grand Marais denies hillside townhouse project, but developer has a backup plan
Bjorkberg developer Jon Petters says he will work on a new plan to bring single family homes to the northeastern Minnesota city.
A developer had proposed 19 Scandinavian-influenced townhouses on a largely undeveloped block on the city’s hillside, a few blocks from downtown. Five of them would be designated for buyers who meet moderate income requirements and are employed in Grand Marais, a stipulation that helped Petters secure more than $400,000 in local grants and apply for a larger state housing grant. The city for years has experienced a housing shortage.
Petters said Wednesday night he’d move ahead with a different proposal.
“We respect the city’s decision and we are looking forward to working with them on our new plans,” he said.
Under current zoning he is still able to build single family homes, but needs certain city permissions to move forward. New plans will likely not include homes priced lower than market rate.
Grand Marais Mayor Tracy Benson didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday morning, but said at a recent meeting she was unsure what’s envisioned would help the community.
Neighbors have said they are concerned about a lengthy construction period, city assessments for road improvements, blasting of the region’s signature bedrock and increasing density in the neighborhood. Some say it’s the wrong site for that kind of development and fear long-term implications of more second-home owners in the city of about 1,400. Council members had expressed concern about the road in front of the block being too narrow to support increased traffic, and are now exploring its widening.
Petters said his project would have kept 60% of the two-plus acres open. A grant had been secured to help pay for new infrastructure costs and part of his agreement to receive funding from the Cook County Housing and Redevelopment Authority included a ban on owners allowing vacation rentals. While new zoning wouldn’t have allowed more units, it would have allowed builders to work around difficult terrain.
Requirements of a homeowners association would protect the city’s dark sky initiatives, he said, and he had intended to widen the road near the development. The narrow road had been a sticking point with come City Councilors.
On Wednesday, Visit Cook County Executive Director Linda Jurek told the council that the project would attract workers and allow residents to age in place.
“We should be open to working with outside developers, especially those that have secured dollars to improve infrastructure,” she said.
The city’s planning commission had earlier approved the townhouse project.
