Gov. Tim Walz calls September special election to fill seat held by Melissa Hortman

Gov. Tim Walz has called a special election for September to fill a House seat left empty by the assassination of Rep. Melissa Hortman.
The election for House District 34B, which covers parts of Anoka and Hennepin counties, will be held on Sept. 16. A primary election, if necessary, will be held a month earlier on Aug. 12, the governor’s office said in a press release.
At least one candidate is already running. Earlier this week, Brooklyn Park City Councilman Christian Erikson, a Democrat, announced a run for the seat “with many emotions.”
“I know in our communities, this seat will endure as ‘Melissa’s Seat.’ It is with great respect to her legacy, as well as the legacy of all those whom have served before us, that I run for this office,” he wrote on Facebook.
Hortman and her husband Mark were shot and killed inside their Brooklyn Park home on June 14. State Sen. John Hoffman and his wife were also shot and seriously injured but are recovering. Vance Boelter, the suspect in both shootings, is facing state and federal murder charges.
After Hortman’s death, Republicans now hold a one-seat majority over Democrats in the House.
Earlier this week, Walz told the Minnesota Star Tribune that he may call the Legislature back for a special session to address budget issues caused by the recently passed reconciliation bill in Congress.
He said he’d call a special election for Hortman’s seat before a special session, which could restore the balance in the House.