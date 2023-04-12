Send this article to anyone, no subscription is necessary to view it

The Gophers women's tennis team announced Wednesday they are canceling the rest of their 2023 season after injuries left the team with three healthy players.

"Our first concern is always the health and safety of our student-athletes," University of Minnesota Athletic Director Mark Coyle said in a statement. "This is an unfortunate and extremely unique situation where we no longer have enough healthy student-athletes to compete for the remainder of the season."

The Gophers, who had seven players on the roster, were 5-12 on the season. The team had lost eight straight matches and were 0-8 in Big Ten play while playing primarily with four healthy players.

Coyle said they had alerted the Big Ten that they would forfeit their final five conference matches and not participate in the Big Ten tournament, which begins April 26 in West Lafayette, Ind.

They opened the season 4-2 in the nonconference with wins over Marquette, South Dakota, Drake and St. Thomas. Their final win of the season came against Utah on Feb. 24.

Last season, the Gophers finished 18-10 overall and 7-6 in the Big Ten.