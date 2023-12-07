Introduction: Host Michael Rand runs through three basketball games Wednesday — all of them victories of varying magnitudes for the Timberwolves, Gophers men and Gophers women. Ben Johnson thought a lot of Minnesota's win over Nebraska. The Wolves stayed perfect against the NBA's worst teams. And Dawn Plitzuweit's team got a nice road victory.

12:00: Rand breaks down Kevin O'Connell's comments Wednesday on the state of the Vikings' quarterback room and how he came to the decision to keep Josh Dobbs as the starter.

22:00: Your questions about the Wolves, Twins and Gophers get thorough answers.

