The Call: Gophers head to the friendly confines of Wrigley Field to play Northwestern

The way the Gophers’ season has played out, predicting the outcome of this game could be as simple as recognizing that all of Minnesota’s wins have been at home and all of its losses have been on the road. But that’s no fun, and the hunch here is that the Gophers will show some pride and beat a .500 opponent. A healthy Taylor will make a difference in a tight, physical game. Gophers 20, Northwestern 17