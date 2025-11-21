The Call: Gophers head to the friendly confines of Wrigley Field to play Northwestern

Gophers vs. Northwestern
Where: Wrigley Field
When: Saturday, 11 a.m.
TV, radio: Big Ten Network, 100.3-FM
Line: Northwestern by 3½ (41.5 over/under)
The Gophers completed the final game against the toughest trio of their schedule last Friday with a 42-13 loss at Oregon, leaving them outscored by a combined 125-19 in road games vs. the Ducks, Ohio State and Iowa. Now Minnesota (6-4, 4-3 Big Ten) closes the season with games against teams more in their weight class in Northwestern (5-5, 3-4) and Wisconsin (3-7, 1-6). The Wildcats are up first at Wrigley Field, where they lost 24-22 to Michigan on a last-second field goal Saturday. Since 2010, Northwestern is 0-6 at Wrigley.
Three story lines
Can the Gophers finally win on the road?
Minnesota is 0-4 on the road this season, being outscored by a combined 152-33. Saturday’s game is considered a Northwestern home game even though it’s not on campus. Maybe playing in a ballpark will be an advantage for the Gophers, who are 2-0 in such venues, beating West Virginia in the 2021 Guaranteed Rate Bowl at Chase Field in Phoenix and Syracuse in the 2022 Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium.
Can Drake Lindsey complete two-thirds of his passes?