Podcast: A Gophers hockey travesty; Twins opener; debate with La Velle E. Neal III

Introduction: Host Michael Rand starts with the Gophers men’s hockey team, which neither made its own luck nor received any good fortune in the third period and overtime of a 5-4 NCAA tournament loss to UMass that ended their season Thursday. Was their passive approach or officiating to blame? Two things can be true at the same.
Rand also dives into the Twins’ opener and their brave new world of television, which included some good and bad from their 5-3 loss.
13:00: La Velle E. Neal III joins Rand for their weekly debate segment. In focus this week: Niko Medved, Twins predictions and the Wild’s playoff push.
35:00: A great win for the Wild and a good win for Gophers women’s basketball.
