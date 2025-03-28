Sports

Podcast: A Gophers hockey travesty; Twins opener; debate with La Velle E. Neal III

Host Michael Rand starts with the Gophers men’s hockey team, which neither made its own luck nor received any good fortune in a 5-4 NCAA tournament loss to UMass that ended their season Thursday.

By Michael Rand

The Minnesota Star Tribune
March 28, 2025 at 2:50PM
Massachusetts forward Cole O'Hara, right, trips over Minnesota goalie Liam Souliere as he takes a shot on goal in the first period Thursday in Fargo. (Craig Lassig)

Introduction: Host Michael Rand starts with the Gophers men’s hockey team, which neither made its own luck nor received any good fortune in the third period and overtime of a 5-4 NCAA tournament loss to UMass that ended their season Thursday. Was their passive approach or officiating to blame? Two things can be true at the same.

Rand also dives into the Twins’ opener and their brave new world of television, which included some good and bad from their 5-3 loss.

13:00: La Velle E. Neal III joins Rand for their weekly debate segment. In focus this week: Niko Medved, Twins predictions and the Wild’s playoff push.

35:00: A great win for the Wild and a good win for Gophers women’s basketball.

Michael Rand

Columnist / Reporter

Michael Rand is the Minnesota Star Tribune's Digital Sports Senior Writer and host/creator of the Daily Delivery podcast. In 25 years covering Minnesota sports at the Minnesota Star Tribune, he has seen just about everything (except, of course, a Vikings Super Bowl).

