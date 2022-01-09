The Carolina Hurricanes announced that the team has signed Gophers goaltender Jack LaFontaine to a one-year, entry-level contract.

The deal will pay LaFontaine $750,000 at the NHL level and $70,000 at the AHL level through the end of the 2021-22 season. LaFontaine will receive a signing bonus of $250,000.

"We would like to thank Jack for his contributions to the Gophers program, and we wish him well as he begins his professional career," Minnesota coach Bob Motzko said in a statement issued by the university.

LaFontaine, 24, posted a 12-8-0 record, 2.69 goals-against average and .900 save percentage in 20 games with Minnesota this season. LaFontaine was named one of Minnesota's tri-captains prior to the start of the season after serving as one of the team's alternate captains last season.

He was 22-7-0 with a 1.79 goals-against average, .934 save percentage and five shutouts in 29 games with the Gophers in 2020-21, leading all Division I goaltenders in wins and ranking tied for second in save percentage and shutouts and fourth in goals-against average. LaFontaine won the Mike Richter Award as the top goaltender in Division I and was also named Big Ten Goaltender of the Year, Big Ten Tournament Most Outstanding Player, a First-Team All-American and a top-10 finalist for the Hobey Baker Award, given annually to the top player in college hockey.

This is a breaking news story. Come back for more later Sunday night.