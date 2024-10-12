A big win in Las Vegas is generally profitable. For the Gophers men’s hockey team, payoff came in the win column Friday.
Gophers men’s hockey team peppers Air Force with goals, opens season with a rout
Connor Kurth produced a hat trick and added an assist for the Gophers, who will play Omaha in the Ice Breaker Tournament on Saturday.
Connor Kurth had three goals and an assist and Ryan Chesley scored twice to lead the Gophers to a 7-1 season-opening victory over Air Force in the Ice Breaker Tournament in Las Vegas.
The Gophers will play Omaha on Saturday. Omaha defeated Massachusetts 3-2 in overtime on Friday.
Kurth, who scored seven goals in each of his first two seasons with the Gophers, scored in the opening two minutes to give the Gophers, ranked No. 5 in the USCHO.com Top 25, an early 1-0 lead.
Kurth’s second goal was the first of three for the Gophers in a span of 3 minutes, 8 seconds in the second period. Chesley, who scored two goals in each of his first two seasons with the Gophers, scored to make it 3-0 before Sam Rinzel made it 4-0 midway through the second period.
Air Force scored on the power play with 5:14 remaining in the second to make it 4-1, but Beckett Hendrickson scored in the final two minutes of the second period to make it 5-1.
Kurth completed his first career hat trick in the first two minutes of the third period, making it 6-1. Less than three minutes later, Chesley made it 7-1 — on an assist from Kurth.
“There was a lot to like tonight,” Gophers coach Bob Motzko said. “We had a great transition game, and our speed really showed up at times. What I really liked was our down-low play, and we were putting pressure on [Air Force] tonight.
“Connor Kurth had the big night; that line really shined.”
The Gophers outshot Air Force 33-22. Nathan Airey made 21 saves for the Gophers.
The Ice Breaker Tournament traditionally indicates the beginning of the men’s hockey season, involving four teams. The Gophers have played in it six times since it was established in 1997 and won it three times, in 2007, 2013 and 2014. They hosted it in 1998 and 2013.
