Jenna Buglioni and Kiara Zanon each had a goal and assist as No. 4 Ohio State held on for a 4-3 victory over the No. 2 Gophers women’s hockey team on Friday in Columbus, Ohio.
Ohio State’s victory over the Gophers was the 200th for coach Nadine Muzerall, who played for the Gophers.
By Joel Rippel
The defending national champion Buckeyes (5-2, 3-2 WCHA) took their fifth consecutive victory since opening the season with back-to-back losses to Minnesota Duluth. The loss was the first of the season for the Gophers (4-1, 0-1).
“Obviously, not the result we wanted,” Gophers coach Brad Frost said. “We played hard in spurts, played hard the whole game, but unfortunately we gave up a couple power-play goals for them. We lost a couple net-front battles. Credit Ohio State and how hard they go to the net. We need to do a better job of picking up sticks and clearing out there, but we’re excited to get back to it tomorrow.”
The Buckeyes’ fifth consecutive victory against the Gophers was the 200th career victory for coach Nadine Muzerall. Muzerall, who played for the Gophers, has a 200-75-19 record in nine seasons at Ohio State.
The Buckeyes’ Jocelyn Amos scored in the opening minute, but the Gophers’ Abbey Murphy scored with 5 minutes, 4 seconds remaining the first period to tie it. The goal was the sixth of the season for Murphy. Joy Dunne scored less than 90 seconds later to give the Buckeyes a 2-1 lead.
Zanon scored on the power play in the second period to make it 3-1. The Buckeyes went 2-for-3 on the power play, the Gophers 0-for-1.
Emma Kreisz scored early in the third period to get the Gophers within a goal, but Buglioni’s power-play goal made it 4-2. With an extra attacker, Gracie Graham scored with nine seconds remaining as the Gophers made it 4-3. It was Graham’s first goal for the Gophers.
“Happy with her, she’s been really consistent for us all year,” Frost said. “Any time you score your first goal as a Gopher, it’s a big deal.”
Emma Peschel, who played at Benilde-St. Margaret’s, had two assists for the Buckeyes. The Gophers outshot the Buckeyes 27-25.
The teams conclude the series at 2 p.m. Saturday.
