Lydia Grote had 13 kills to lead the No. 14 Gophers volleyball team to a sweep of Indiana on Friday at Maturi Pavilion.
By Joel Rippel
Julia Hanson and Calissa Minatee each contributed eight kills for the Gophers, who won 25-18, 25-19, 25-19.
Melani Shaffmaster had 35 set assists and 10 digs and Zeynep Palabiyik added 10 digs for the Gophers (10-5, 3-2 Big Ten). The Gophers improved to 4-1 in Maturi Pavilion this season. It was their seventh sweep of the season.
It was the Gophers’ 13th victory in a row over Indiana. The Gophers’ past 20 home matches against the Hoosiers at the Pavilion have been Gophers sweeps; they have won 60 consecutive sets. The Hoosiers last won a set at the Pavilion in 1999 in a 3-1 Gophers victory.
“We had a lot of balance, and a lot of our strengths showed up tonight,” Gophers coach Keegan Cook said. “We wanted to have a chance to compete and play a little cleaner than we did last weekend and be a little more ready physically. It will be a quick turnaround, but this group is looking good.”
Candela Alonso-Corcelles led Indiana (9-6, 2-3) with 14 kills.
The Gophers play host Maryland on Saturday. Maryland (10-6, 1-4) was swept at Wisconsin on Friday.
