Gophers men’s basketball team is blown out by Wisconsin, falls to 0-5 in Big Ten

MADISON, WIS. - Ben Johnson and Greg Gard were in the same spot in the Big Ten men’s basketball standings after their Gophers and Wisconsin teams played their first two league games in early December.
Both teams started at the bottom of the Big Ten with 0-2 league records.
Since then, the Gophers remain the only winless team in the Big Ten and have struggled to be competitive in one of the toughest conferences in the nation.
After the Gophers met for more than an hour in the locker room following the loss, Johnson said his players were the ones doing most of the talking about the lack of fight after halftime.
“I didn’t really say anything,” Johnson said. “It was positive and nothing negative. The good part about it was I didn’t really start it. Guys you could tell are trying to figure out why one 20 minutes looks a certain way and another 20 minutes looks completely different.”
A tight game in the first half became an offensive barrage the Gophers couldn’t slow down in their fifth straight Big Ten loss, 80-59 against rival Wisconsin on Friday night at the Kohl Center.
In four of their five losses in the Big Ten, the Gophers (8-8, 0-5 Big Ten) have been outscored by an average margin of nearly 19 points. Purdue, Michigan State and Indiana were the others to rout the Gophers.
The Border Battle has been one-sided lately with eight straight wins by the Badgers (13-3, 3-2), but this was the first time in years the Gophers were dominated. It was Minnesota’s worst loss to the Badgers since they fell 83-57 in 2014.
The first five losses by the Gophers against Wisconsin in Johnson’s coaching tenure were by six points or fewer, including a 61-59 loss last season at Williams Arena.
The Badgers, who haven’t lost to Minnesota since 2020, led 30-29 to start the second half, but they used a 40-12 run to blow the game wide open. They led by as much as 30 points in the second half.
The Gophers jumped to a 15-5 lead Friday behind Dawson Garcia’s hot start. Garcia scored more points in the first five minutes (seven) than he did before fouling out in Monday’s 89-88 double-overtime loss against Ohio State (five). Garcia scored 14 of his 22 points in the first half Friday.
The Badgers used a 15-2 run to take their first lead on John Tonje’s three-pointer with just under eight minutes left in the first half.
Femi Odukale scored five straight points, including his second three-pointer, for a 25-22 Gophers advantage, but the Gophers couldn’t sustain their lead because of difficulty taking care of the ball.
Entering Friday, the Gophers were averaging 9.9 turnovers per game; they committed eight turnovers in the first half Friday and 15 in the game.
Wisconsin scored 19 points off turnovers, including nine points in the first half. That was the difference on the scoreboard after Minnesota held its rival to 32% shooting through the first 20 minutes.
In the second half, the Gophers cut a 10-point deficit to 45-39 on Lu’Cye Patterson’s basket around the 14-minute mark, but they got no closer.
Tonje’s three-point play and Steven Crowl’s three-pointer sparked a 25-4 run that again stretched the margin to more than 20 points.
Crowl, a former Eastview standout, had 18 points to lead the Badgers, who shot 58% in the second half. Tonje added 16 points and Kamari McGee 15.
The Badgers and Gophers played only once during the regular season last year for the first time since 2020-21. They play twice this season, meeting next in the second-to-last regular-season game March 5 at Williams Arena.
The Gophers are in desperation mode to turn around their season before they face their rival again. Next up is another road game Monday; they will fly straight from Madison to play at Maryland.
