Gophers men’s basketball team rolls over Morgan State behind Mike Mitchell Jr.’s can’t-miss half

Gophers guard Mike Mitchell Jr. was feeling so cold-blooded after his sixth straight three-pointer Sunday that he pointed to his forearm to indicate he had ice in his veins as the Williams Arena crowd roared.
Mitchell made six three-pointers in a row in the first half, a burst of offense that bodes well for pending Big Ten play.
The 6-2 senior was having the game of his life at that point. The Gophers have routed opponents rarely this season, so might as well have some fun before Big Ten play resumes.
Mitchell hit his first eight shots, scoring all of his 22 points in the first half Sunday to help the Gophers end nonconference play with a 90-68 blowout win against Morgan State.
Mitchell surpassed his previous high with the Gophers of 20 points last season. He cooled off in the second half, and the school record remained intact at eight three-pointers, last reached by Payton Willis vs. Rutgers in 2022.
Dawson Garcia finished with 18 points and eight rebounds for the Gophers (8-5), who resume Big Ten play Thursday at home against Purdue.
The Gophers shot a season-best 13-for-29 from three-point range. That came as a surprise after they entered the day as the second-to-worst team in the Big Ten at 28.8% from long distance. Only Michigan State and Wake Forest were worse among high-major programs nationally.
Mitchell missing seven games with a high-ankle sprain hurt the Gophers' shooting numbers; he was averaging 15 points on 45% shooting from three-point range in his three games since returning.
In the first half Sunday, the Gophers surged ahead with a 30-10 run. Mitchell had 10 points during the rally, including eight straight to make it 42-21 with six minutes remaining before halftime.
Mitchell didn’t miss from the field until his first attempt of the second half.
Morgan State (6-10) pulled within 58-43, but Garcia scored 13 of his team’s 15 points to stretch it back to a 27-point margin.
Parker Fox, who finished with 11 points on three dunks, reached double figures for the first time in seven games. Fox started his second straight game, but Frank Mitchell returned Sunday to tie his season high with 10 points after missing the Dec. 21 win vs. Fairleigh Dickinson on concussion protocol.
Blowout wins for Ben Johnson’s Gophers team were hard to come by in nonconference play this season.
Entering the game, the Gophers were last in the Big Ten in margin of victory (plus-2.58).
A game like Sunday’s came as a confidence boost for the offense just before the thick of conference play begins.
