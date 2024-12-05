Gophers men’s basketball team falls to Michigan State in first Big Ten matchup
The Spartans dominated and the Gophers’ scoring struggles showed in a 90-72 loss at home.
Gophers coach Ben Johnson was concerned about how his newcomer-laden team would handle playing its first Big Ten opponent.
For six players this was the first time in arguably the physically toughest league in college basketball — and it showed in a 90-72 loss Wednesday night at Williams Arena.
In typical Tom Izzo fashion, Michigan State dominated the boards Wednesday, but the Spartans took it to another level with a 24-8 rebounding edge in the first half, including 18-3 to start the game.
The worst offensive team in the Big Ten through nine games, the Gophers (6-4) have relied too heavily on leading scorer Dawson Garcia this season. When he goes cold, lengthy offensive droughts follow.
Taking a 12-9 lead with Garcia’s three-pointer capping a 10-0 run gave the home crowd hope early that this could be similar to last season when the Gophers beat the Spartans 59-56 at the Barn.
Scoring struggles have been all too familiar for the Gophers, but they hadn’t played competition nearly as strong as Michigan State. The result was being outscored 20-2 during one stretch in the first half, including the Spartans with 17 consecutive points after former Cretin-Derham Hall star Tre Holloman’s three made it 29-14.
Garcia’s six consecutive free throws kept it from getting too ugly with the Gophers down 42-30 at halftime, but the Spartans stretched that advantage to 74-54 with just under six minutes left in the second half.
The Gophers, who were outrebounded 39-27 in the game, were led by Garcia’s 18 points and 11 rebounds. Mike Mitchell Jr. also returned from an ankle injury to score 17 points off the bench.
The Spartans (7-2) got 43 points off the bench, including Coen Carr’s team-high 12 points. They also scored 27 fast-break points.
What does it mean?
The Gophers got a taste of how tough Big Ten play would be when they lost to Wichita State and Wake Forest in Orlando. Both opponents were bigger and more physical than earlier foes at home. They also threw everything they had at shutting down Garcia — and it worked.
The 6-11 senior scored only 12 points combined in Orlando when he faced constant double and triple teams. Not much help came to pull defenders away with three-point shooting or another inside presence. That was a sign of things to come Wednesday until Mitchell’s shooting barrage.
Mitchell made his first appearance since suffering a high ankle sprain on Nov. 9 against Nebraska Omaha. After missing seven games, the senior guard was rusty early, but hit three of his five three-pointers in the second half, including twice to get within 11 points. But the Gophers only shot 9-for-28 from three.
Mitchell’s return should give the Gophers a chance to generate more offense other than Garcia, who is the only player averaging double figures this season at 19.1.
Holloman homecoming
Coming off a career-best 19-point performance in an overtime win against No. 12 North Carolina, Holloman continued to make an impact for Michigan State in his homecoming this season Wednesday.
The 6-2 junior got his first start in the third-place game in Maui last week against the Tar Heels. Izzo had the confidence in Holloman to keep him in the starting lineup against the Gophers. He finished with eight points and eight assists.
Injury updates
Senior guard Tyler Cochran was not wearing a walking boot Wednesday, which could be something to watch with his expected return at some point in December. Cochran still hasn’t made his debut coming off foot surgery before the season, but the Toledo transfer could add a big boost as the co-Mid-American Conference defensive player of the year last season.
Up next
The Gophers have their second early Big Ten game Monday night against Indiana in Bloomington. The Hoosiers have only lost to Gonzaga and Louisville this season.
