Top priority on the scouting report for the Gophers men’s basketball team Saturday was to limit Fairleigh Dickinson’s Terrence Brown, one of the top 10 scorers in the nation.
Gophers men’s basketball team leans on defense, then overwhelms Fairleigh Dickinson with offense
Fairleigh Dickinson’s Terrence Brown arrived as one of the nation’s top 10 scorers but made only four shots. The Gophers scored 54 points in the second half.
Brown, a former Columbia Heights star, had a rough afternoon in his return home. The 6-3 sophomore scored just 10 points on 4-for-22 shooting.
One of the Gophers' best defensive efforts was matched with a big second half of offense, and they pulled away for a 74-60 win against the Knights at Williams Arena.
The Gophers (7-5) scored a season-high 54 points in the second half. A one-point halftime deficit gave them a wakeup call coming off a 12-day hiatus since their last game, a 15-point loss at Indiana on Dec. 9.
Gophers coach Ben Johnson called out his players two weeks ago for not showing what it takes to compete after an 0-2 Big Ten start, including an 18-point loss Dec. 4 to Michigan State at home.
The Gophers also experienced difficulty showing consistent effort against smaller conference teams, most notably in a loss to North Texas on Nov. 13.
The Knights (4-10) upset Purdue in the 2023 NCAA tournament, but they entered Saturday with a 1-9 record against D-I opponents. Still, FDU was far from intimidated after playing four games previously against major conference teams this season.
After holding FDU to 29% shooting in the first half, the Gophers still were down 21-20 at the break, the seventh time in 12 games they trailed at half this year.
Johnson said the Gophers were competing harder since he implemented more scrimmaging in practice during the lengthy break from games. That didn’t appear to translate to Saturday’s first-half performance.
Dawson Garcia tied a team high with 18 points in the game and added 10 rebounds. He came alive after a slow start, finishing with 14 points on 5-for-6 shooting and 6-for-6 free throw shooting in the second half.
Garcia played without fellow starting big man Frank Mitchell, who was sidelined Saturday for concussion protocol. Minnesota had a 26-12 points-in-the-paint advantage in the second half.
In the second half, Femi Odukale scored six of his 10 points to give his team a much-needed scoring spark opening the period.
Mike Mitchell Jr. scored 11 of his 18 points in the second half for the Gophers, who shot an impressive 72 percent from the field in the second half.
FDU cut a 15-point deficit to 51-43 with Brown’s layup with under seven minutes to play, but Garcia scored his eighth straight point to stretch the advantage again to double figures. Another Mitchell three-pointer made it 64-51 with 2½ minutes remaining.
A 16-point favorite Saturday, the Gophers desperately needed a confidence-booster after losing four of five games. Big Ten play resumes next month, but they have one more warmup game, Dec. 29 vs. Morgan State.
