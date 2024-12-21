Gophers senior big man Frank Mitchell is out for Saturday’s game against Fairleigh Dickinson with concussion symptoms.
Gophers starting big man Frank Mitchell out for Fairleigh Dickinson game
Senior Frank Mitchell was sidelined for Saturday’s game because of concussion symptoms.
Mitchell was listed out on the Big Ten availability report Saturday morning after not clearing concussion protocol following an incident in practice this week.
The 6-8, 260-pound Toronto native was averaging 4.1 points, 3.8 rebounds and 15.4 minutes in nine starts this season. Mitchell, who missed the first two games this season with a shoulder injury, had a season-high 10 points on 5-for-5 shooting in 17 minutes in a Nov. 28 loss against Wichita State in Orlando.
“He’s good,” Gophers coach Ben Johnson said pregame about Mitchell. “He’s just going through concussion protocol. It’s an opportunity for someone to step up.”
Parker Fox is expected to replace Mitchell in the starting frontcourt alongside fellow senior Dawson Garcia. The 6-8 Fox started the first two games of the season.
The Gophers had a chance to rest up with 11 days since they suffered an 82-67 loss at Indiana on Dec. 9. They haven’t played at home since a Dec. 4 loss against Michigan State.
Gophers senior guard Tyler Cochran was also listed out, but he seems to be getting closer to returning after fall foot surgery. He still isn’t cleared for contact but warmed up before Saturday’s game.
