Ben Johnson emphasized how much his Gophers men’s basketball team needed to keep the underdog mentality Saturday with Washington arriving on a six-game losing streak.
Gophers men’s basketball falls to last place Washington after comeback in second half
Dawson Garcia’s 28 points helped the Gophers erase a 10-point second half deficit, but Washington still snapped its six-game losing streak Saturday.
In reality, the Gophers were favored for the first time in Big Ten play. Johnson had to remind his players that everyone still picked them to finish last in the league.
But after the high of two straight home wins against ranked opponents, the Gophers couldn’t match Washington’s energy and desperation in a 71-68 loss Saturday afternoon at Williams Arena.
Dawson Garcia, who finished with a game-high 28 points, scored 14 straight points at one point in the second half, bringing the Gophers within 67-66 with 12 seconds remaining in the game on a spinning layup.
But after Washington squandered a 10-point lead at halftime, D.J. Davis and Mekhi Mason redeemed their team with four free throws in the last 9.7 seconds to seal the first road victory in conference play.
The Gophers (11-11, 3-8 Big Ten) were hoping to get the momentum back after a three-game winning streak ended in Tuesday’s 73-51 loss at Michigan State.
There were signs of improvement after several lopsided losses during a 0-6 Big Ten start, but first-half struggles plagued the Gophers in the last two games.
A fifth turnover Saturday led to a wide open dunk from Great Osobor near the midway point in the first half. Garcia picked up his second foul on the ensuing defensive possession that led to Washington taking control.
Osobor’s tip shot capped a 12-2 run for the Huskies to make it 34-25 with 4:15 to play in the first half.
Isaac Asuma, who scored all his eight points in the first half, did his best to keep the Gophers within striking distance. Lu’Cye Patterson’s three-pointer also pulled his team within four points, but Washington answered to take a 40-30 halftime lead.
The Huskies (11-10, 2-8), who shot 6-for-9 from beyond the arc in the first half, entered Saturday with the toughest Big Ten schedule, which included five straight games against ranked opponents. The Gophers were right behind them with the second toughest conference slate so far.
Saturday meant the start of a relatively easier schedule for both teams in the second half of the Big Ten season. Who would take advantage of that?
Osobor and Garcia, two preseason All-Big Ten picks, carried a heavy load for their respective teams, including Garcia with now seven straight 20-point games and a Big Ten player of the week award Monday.
Both players got into foul trouble to limit their production early Saturday, but Osobor finished with 16 points and 10 rebounds.
One of the keys to the Gophers overtime upset against Michigan on Jan. 16 was backcourt play with Patterson and Mike Mitchell Jr. combining for 42 points.
Patterson, Mitchell and Femi Odukale also combined for 29 points in last week’s victory against No. 15 Oregon.
On Saturday, Patterson and Mitchell had just 11 points combined in the game. In comparison, Washington guard Tyler Harris had 15 of his 23 points in the first half.
The Gophers, who play Tuesday at Penn State, held Washington to 35% shooting from the field in the second half, but they shot 16-for-24 from the foul line and committed 15 turnovers.
