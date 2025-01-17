Figuring out how to win in the Big Ten was something that always seemed to escape the Gophers men’s basketball team, especially after halftime.
Dawson Garcia’s long three-pointer gives Gophers men’s basketball first Big Ten win of the season
Dawson Garcia, who finished with 27 points and 12 rebounds, wouldn’t let the Gophers lose Thursday night vs. No. 20 Michigan.
Gophers fans sensed something might be different Thursday night as the game came down to the final minutes against No. 20 Michigan.
Dawson Garcia’s near half-court shot gave the Gophers their first Big Ten victory this season and first ranked victory under coach Ben Johnson, 84-81 in overtime against the Wolverines at Williams Arena.
Johnson talked about the Gophers not being able to make enough plays in “winning time” during a six-game losing streak in conference, but they answered a Big Ten title contender basket for basket.
Danny Wolf’s layup in overtime tied the score for Michigan at 81-81 with seven seconds to play.
But Garcia, who finished with 27 points and 12 rebounds, wouldn't let the Gophers lose and was swarmed by fans and his teammates after the biggest shot of his Gophers career, but he also had a couple more on the night.
The 6-11 Savage native’s free throws tied the score 71-71 with 7.4 seconds remaining in regulation and helped the Gophers take the fight to OT.
Lu’Cye Patterson and Mike Mitchell added 22 and 20 points for the Gophers, respectively.
Patterson nailed a three-pointer at the top of the key with 50 seconds to play in the second half to give his team a 69-68 lead, but a late turnover nearly cost the U in regulation.
Michigan’s Vlad Goldin missed the front end of a 1-and-1 with 39 seconds left, but the Gophers’ Isaac Asuma threw the ball away on the ensuing inbounds play.
Wolf’s three-pointer gave the Wolverines a two-point lead with under 30 seconds left, but Garcia tied it up on his two free throws, and Michigan couldn’t score again before time expired.
The Gophers were 0-16 against ranked opponents during Johnson’s four seasons as coach, but they hadn’t been as close recently to ending that drought as Thursday night.
Patterson, who finished with 15 of his points in the second half, came up in the clutch when his team needed big plays after trailing 40-31 at halftime.
Patterson scored seven unanswered points during a 10-0 run to tie the game at 51-51 midway through the second half.
The Charlotte transfer flexed to the crowd after muscling in a layup on Goldin for Minnesota’s first lead of the second half, 62-61 with 4:12 to play.
After Mike Mitchell’s jumper made it a three-point advantage with 3½ minutes to play, the Wolverines took a 68-66 lead on Nimari Burnett’s layup a minute later before Patterson answered from deep.
It had been a season of missed opportunities for the Gophers (9-9, 1-6 Big Ten), who entered the night as one of seven teams winless in major conference play in the ACC, Big Ten, Big 12, Big East and SEC.
The Wolverines (13-4, 5-1) arrived in the Twin Cities undefeated in the Big Ten and tied for first place with Michigan State, but they hadn’t played a close game recently.
During a five-game winning streak, Michigan’s margin of victory was 25 points while averaging 94 points behind the 7-foot tandem of Goldin and Wolf.
The Gophers made it a tough game taking care of the ball Thursday for Wolf, who had 23 points and 10 rebounds, but he also had six turnovers.
The Gophers were coming off a tough 77-71 loss at Maryland, but they had a confidence boost after leading at halftime in College Park, MD.
It was the second overtime game for the Gophers this season after they fell 89-88 in double OT against Ohio State on Jan. 6.
