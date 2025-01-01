In his fourth season as Gophers men’s basketball coach Ben Johnson is looking for his first win against a ranked opponent.
Can Gophers get first ranked win under Ben Johnson? No. 20 Purdue stands in the way.
Gophers coach Ben Johnson is 0-15 vs. ranked opponents, but he has a chance to end the drought Thursday vs. No. 20 Purdue.
Fans have reason to feel anguish over Johnson’s 0-15 record against ranked foes since he arrived in the 2021-22 season.
So, they can imagine what it would mean if the Gophers (8-5, 0-2 Big Ten) pull off an upset Thursday night against No. 20 Purdue at Williams Arena.
“Beating Purdue would be great,” Johnson said. “I want our guys to not have the outside pressure of that other stuff. ... But we know how good Purdue is, ranked or unranked. You beat Purdue at home or away that’s a big-time win.”
The last time the Gophers defeated a ranked opponent was under former coach Richard Pitino against Purdue in a 71-68 win at the Barn on Feb. 11, 2021. Johnson was still an assistant coach at Xavier.
In Pitino’s last season, the Gophers had a 5-6 record against ranked opponents, including wins against Iowa, Michigan State, Ohio State and Michigan at home. Michigan and Iowa were top-10 teams.
Minnesota’s losing streak against ranked opponents is 17 straight, dating back to two losses at the end of that 2020-21 season.
Ending that lengthy drought isn’t what Johnson’s players are dwelling on as Big Ten play resumes this week, but the Gophers know what it would mean to beat the Boilermakers, who were national runners-up and back-to-back regular season Big Ten champions last year.
“It would mean everything,” senior forward Dawson Garcia said. “That’s why you play college basketball. That’s why you come to Minnesota. You want to be that ranked team. If you’re not that ranked team, you want to knock off those ranked opponents. So, we’ve got a great chance on our home floor on Thursday.”
The Gophers missed an opportunity to face their first ranked foe this season after falling 68-66 in overtime to Wichita State on Thanksgiving in Orlando. Minnesota could’ve played Florida (currently 13-0 and ranked No. 6 nationally) the next day, but ended up losing 57-51 against Wake Forest to finish the Florida trip in late November.
Garcia, who is having a career-year averaging 19.1 points and 7.4 rebounds, struggled with consecutive games scoring less than double figures in Florida, but he’s been back playing at an all-league level again.
“Wichita State still stings,” said Johnson, who also played without senior guard Mike Mitchell Jr. in the Nov. 13 loss against North Texas at home. “You wish you had a couple redos, but when you have a new team so much of it is hitting adversity and being able to figure it out.”
The Gophers are healthier now since Mitchell’s return after missing seven games with a high-ankle sprain. He has taken pressure off Garcia by averaging 16.8 points on 54% shooting from three-point range in the last four games, including 6-for-6 from long distance in Sunday’s win vs. Morgan State.
After starting winless in the Big Ten in early December losses vs. Michigan State and at Indiana by a combined 33 points, Garcia, Mitchell and Parker Fox responded after being challenged to be better leaders.
“I think everybody just learned how real it is,” Garcia said. “We don’t want to have that same feeling as after that Indiana game. It’s just laying everything on the line.”
Last season, Garcia had 29 points at No. 12 Illinois, but the Gophers lost 105-97 in Champaign. Minnesota dropped an 84-76 game at No. 2 Purdue after leading by 10 points in the second half. By far the most gut-wrenching loss, though, was against No. 11 Wisconsin 61-59 in Madison.
Five of the U’s losses against ranked opponents the last three seasons were by six points or fewer, so it seems a breakthrough moment might be on the horizon for Minnesota’s program.
Johnson’s signature win so far was arguably last year with a 59-56 victory over Michigan State at home, but the Spartans were unranked.
The Gophers played only three ranked teams last season, a sign that it was a relatively down year for the Big Ten outside of Purdue.
The Big Ten is bigger now but not as scary at the top. Two-time NCAA player of the year Zach Edey is gone to the NBA. Is Thursday court-storm worthy? Maybe not. But the Gophers' first ranked win under Johnson would be special in itself.
“More than anything, we want to be competitive,” Johnson said. “The ranking is great. Beating Purdue, that would be great, but we want to win this game because it’s a league game. It’s the next one at home.”
Purdue at Gophers
7 p.m., Thursday at Williams Arena
TV; radio: FS1; 1130 AM
The No. 20 Boilermakers (9-4, 1-1 Big Ten) have a win vs. No. 2 Alabama on their resume, but they’re already one loss away from matching that total from the entire season last year. Big Ten preseason player of the year Braden Smith is coming off a 34-point, 12-assist game vs. Toledo. Post-Zach Edey, Purdue is led in the post by 6-9 Trey Kaufman-Renn, who averages 18.3 points and 6.5 rebounds this season.
Gophers coach Ben Johnson is 0-15 vs. ranked opponents, but he has a chance to end the drought Thursday vs. No. 20 Purdue.