No. 4 Gophers men’s hockey faces No. 6 Michigan, knowing it must score first

Last week’s series against Alaska (4-7-3) showed both ends of what can happen when the Gophers give up the first goal. In the opener, the Nanooks scored 7:52 into the first period, turned the game over to goalie Nicholas Grabko (36 saves) and emerged with a 1-1 tie. A night later, the Gophers trailed 1-0 11:15 into the game and 2-1 after two periods before scoring four goals in the third for a 5-2 win.