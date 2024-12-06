Gophers, those rodents endemic to North America, are known for digging holes, an annoying habit if you own the land on which they reside.
No. 4 Gophers men’s hockey faces No. 6 Michigan, knowing it must score first
Gophers, those hockey players endemic to 3M Arena at Mariucci, are increasingly being known for digging holes, an annoying habit if you happen to coach the team.
“Let’s stop getting down early,” Gophers men’s hockey coach Bob Motzko said Wednesday, intercepting a question in mid-sentence about early deficits. “Nine games now we’ve given up the first goal. We’ve kind of gotta get kicked [to respond].”
The Gophers have played 16 games this season and are 7-1-1 when giving up the first goal, 13-2-1 overall, ranked No. 4 in both major polls. But falling behind is flirting with disaster.
“Obviously, we’d like to get the first goal,” said junior forward Brody Lamb, whose team plays host to No. 6 Michigan on Friday and Saturday. “We don’t want to always come from behind. So, we’ve got to work on that, coming out strong. It’s just staying in the game, no matter what happens.”
Last week’s series against Alaska (4-7-3) showed both ends of what can happen when the Gophers give up the first goal. In the opener, the Nanooks scored 7:52 into the first period, turned the game over to goalie Nicholas Grabko (36 saves) and emerged with a 1-1 tie. A night later, the Gophers trailed 1-0 11:15 into the game and 2-1 after two periods before scoring four goals in the third for a 5-2 win.
“Different guys pick up the rope and start pulling at times,” Motzko said. “And that is what’s been fun about this group. If we find ourselves down, someone finds a way to get us through.”
To their credit, the Gophers have been a resilient bunch. However, there’s a lesson to be learned from games like Nov. 16 at Bemidji State. The Beavers scored 21 seconds into the game, kept Minnesota off the scoreboard until 2:12 remained, got 38 saves from goalie Mattias Sholl and emerged with a 3-1 upset. Falling behind like that in the one-and-done NCAA tournament could be disastrous for any team.
“It’s just not getting down on ourselves,” sophomore defenseman Sam Rinzel said, explaining how the Gophers have overcome early deficits. “And keep doing the right things, even if we don’t get the first one early. Just keep pounding away and don’t get frustrated. We know it’ll come.”
Motzko wants it to come sooner, pointing to four games in which they scored fewer than two goals.
“We’ve had four of those games the first half where we’re too quiet offensively for having as many opportunities as we’re getting,” he said. “We’ve got to continue to push offense.”
While the loss to Bemidji State and the tie against Alaska came against suffocating defensive teams, the Gophers this weekend face a squad that, like them, likes to get up and down the ice. Michigan averages 3.6 goals per game, which ranks eighth nationally, while the Gophers are second at 4.1.
Led by freshman forward Michael Hage (nine goals, eight assists), the Wolverines have four scorers with 11 or more points. They have a top-10 power play that’s operating at 25.5% and will face a porous Gophers penalty kill that’s 48th nationally at 76.5%.
“They’re fast, talented. They’re good on special teams,” Motzko said. “It’s Michigan. It sets up to be a great weekend.”
Gophers men’s hockey vs. Michigan
7 p.m. Friday, 5 p.m. Saturday, at 3M Arena at Mariucci
TV: FS1 on Friday, FOX9-Plus on Saturday; Radio: 103.5-FM both nights
The skinny: The Gophers (13-2-1, 6-0-0 Big Ten) sit atop the conference standings with 17 points, six ahead of third-place Michigan (10-3-1, 4-0-0). This is the first series of a key two-week stretch for the Gophers against the top contenders in the Big Ten. Second-place Michigan State, the No. 1-ranked team in the country, visits Mariucci next weekend.
