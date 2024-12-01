Gophers

Gophers men’s hockey team makes a third-period surge past Alaska

The Gophers trailed after two periods, but Brody Lamb’s 10th goal of the season started a burst that led to a blowout.

By Kevin Bertels

December 1, 2024 at 5:04AM
The Gophers' Brody Lamb, who scored the goal that inspired a scoring surge Saturday, brings the puck up next to the boards. (Sage Zipeto/University of Minnesota)

Brody Lamb’s short-handed goal in the first minute of the third period sparked a comeback as the No. 3 Gophers men’s hockey team rallied for 5-2 victory over Alaska on Saturday at 3M Arena at Mariucci.

“That was one hard-fought weekend for a win and a tie,” coach Bob Motzko said. “... That’s a well-coached hockey team.”

The Gophers trailed 2-1 after two periods and Alaska opened the third period on the power play after a Gophers penalty with 21 seconds remaining in the second period.

BOXSCORE: Gophers 5, Alaska 2

Lamb’s goal, his team-leading 10th of the season, tied the score 2-2. Less than five minutes later Leo Gruba’s first goal of the season — assisted by Lamb and Beckett Hendrickson — gave the Gophers the lead for good.

Jimmy Clark scored with 11½ minutes remaining to extend the Gophers lead to 4-2 before Sam Rinzel’s empty-net goal with 29 seconds remaining sealed the victory.

For the second night in a row, the Nanooks opened the scoring with a goal by Kyle Gaffney midway through the first period.

The Gophers tied the score with 10½ minutes remaining in the second period on Oliver Moore’s goal. The Nanooks regained the lead with just under five minutes to go in the period on Gaffey’s second goal, on the power play.

The Gophers outshot the Nanooks 35-23. Shots were 17-17 after two periods, before the Gophers outshot Alaska 18-6 in the third period.

Liam Souliere had 21 saves for the Gophers.

The Gophers host No. 6 Michigan next weekend and top-ranked Michigan State the following weekend. The Nanooks, playing their 12th consecutive road game, return home to play host to Augustana next weekend.

Kevin Bertels

High school sports team leader

Kevin Bertels has led the Minnesota Star Tribune’s high school sports coverage since fall 2021. Before that, he spent 23 years as the newspaper’s night Sports section coordinator, placing him in charge of the Sports copy desk.

