Kirklan Irey’s two first-period goals and Mattias Sholl’s 38 saves helped Bemidji State earn a 3-1 nonconference victory over the Gophers men’s hockey team on Saturday at the Sanford Center in Bemidji, Minn.
Bemidji State ends Gophers’ winning streak in men’s hockey
The Gophers, ranked third in the nation, had won nine games in a row, and they hadn’t lost to Bemidji State since 2016.
The victory was the Beavers’ first over the Gophers since Jan. 30, 2016. The Beavers, who lost to the Gophers 5-3 in the series opener on Thursday at 3M Arena at Mariucci, are 3-21-1 all-time against the Gophers.
The loss ended a nine-game winning streak for the third-ranked Gophers (10-2).
Irey’s first goal came 21 seconds after the opening faceoff. His second goal came with 10 minutes, 16 seconds left in the first period.
Irey, a junior forward, had scored just one goal in the Beavers’ first nine games before scoring a goal in the series opener.
After a scoreless second period, Matthew Wood scored for the Gophers with 2 minutes, 12 seconds remaining.
Donte Lawson’s empty-net goal with eight seconds remaining sealed the victory for the Beavers.
The Gophers outshot the Beavers 39-21 — including 26-10 in the final two periods — but Sholl, who has two shutouts this season and entered the game with a 2.69 goals-against average, was solid. A senior from Hermosa Beach, Calif., Sholl was named the CCHA Goaltender of the Year last season.
The Gophers play at Notre Dame next weekend. The Beavers (4-6) play host to St. Thomas.
