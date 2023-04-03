The four teams in the NCAA men's Frozen Four have a combined 41 players who've been drafted by NHL teams — and that doesn't include a player who's expected to go No. 2 overall this year, Michigan's Adam Fantilli. Here's a look at five players who could command the spotlight in Tampa.

Adam Fantilli, forward, Michigan

The freshman from Nobleton, Ontario, leads the nation with 64 points on 29 goals and 35 assists, a total that ranks 10th in NCAA history for a first-year player. Fantilli, one of the three Hobey Baker Award Hat Trick finalists, has 10 power-play goals, wins 51.8% of his faceoffs and is a plus-32 for the Big Ten tournament champions. The one knock on him is a propensity to land in the penalty box. Fantilli has received two game misconduct penalties this season.

Logan Cooley, forward, Gophers

Another freshman phenom, Cooley was the No. 3 overall pick by the Arizona Coyotes in the 2022 NHL draft, and he's on a heater for the Gophers, with active streaks of 15 games with at least a point and six with two or more points. The Pittsburgh native, one of three Hobey Baker finalists, ranks second in scoring with 57 points and leads the nation with 37 assists and a plus-37 rating. He is tied for third with six game-winning goals. He's strong in the circle, too, winning 52.1% of his faceoffs.

Lane Hutson, defense, Boston University

The North Barrington, Ill., native has assembled one of the best seasons ever for a freshman defenseman, ranking seventh nationally in scoring with 48 points on 13 goals and 35 assists. The Montreal Canadiens 2022 second-round draft pick scored two goals, including the winner in overtime, in the Terriers' 3-2 victory over Merrimack in the Hockey East tournament final. Hutson has four two-goal games this season.

Yaniv Perets, goalie, Quinnipiac

The Bobcats are the stingiest team in the nation, allowing only 1.5 goals per game, and Perets is a big reason why. The Dollard-des-Ormeaux, Quebec, native is 32-4-3 and leads the nation with a 1.46 goals-against average and 10 shutouts, while his .932 save percentage ranks second. He's one of three finalists for the Mike Richter Award, given annually to the nation's top goalie.

Matthew Knies, forward, Gophers

The sophomore from Phoenix teams with Cooley and freshman Jimmy Snuggerud to form a line that has produced 62 goals and 86 assists this season, helping the Gophers win the Big Ten regular-season title by a record 19 points. At 6-2 and 210 pounds, Knies has the frame of an NHL player and is expected to sign with the Toronto Maple Leafs, who selected him in the second round of the 2021 NHL draft. One of the three Hobey Baker finalists, Knies has 21 goals and 20 assists, and his seven game-winning goals are tied for the national lead.