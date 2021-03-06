Suddenly, the Gophers men's hockey team must root for Michigan State if it wants to win the Big Ten regular-season title.

With Friday night's 5-2 loss to Michigan at 3M Arena at Mariucci, the third-ranked Gophers no longer can claim the Big Ten title on their own. By falling to the No. 7 Wolverines, Minnesota ceded control of the Big Ten race to Wisconsin, a 4-0 victor over Michigan State on Friday afternoon.

If the Badgers (.717 Big Ten winning percentage) finish the sweep of the Spartans, they'll claim the regular-season title and bye into the Big Ten tournament semifinals with a .729 winning percentage in league games. The Gophers, who are at .714 after the loss, could win the title at .727 if they win Saturday and Wisconsin either loses or ties. If the Gophers and Michigan tie Saturday, Minnesota would need a Badgers loss to claim the title. Because of an unequal number of league games played, the Big Ten is using winning percentage, not total points, to set its standings.

Wisconsin plays Michigan State at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, and Minnesota and Michigan face off at 4, so the Gophers will know their situation by game time.

The Gophers (19-6, 15-6 Big Ten) put themselves in this position by suffering their first loss in five games. Their power play sputtered again, scoreless in its past 12 attempts. And Wolverines goalie Strauss Mann was the source of much of Minnesota's frustration, stopping 28 shots.

Second-period goals by Kent Johnson and Jack Summers enabled Michigan (14-8-1, 11-8-1) to seize control after the Gophers tied it 1-1 in the second on Bryce Brodzinski's goal. Sampo Ranta's goal cut the lead to 3-2 with eight minutes to play. Goalie Jack LaFontaine made 14 saves for the Gophers, who outshot the Wolverines 30-19.

The Gophers tested Mann right away, with Jackson LaCombe and Scott Reedy getting shots on goal in the game's first 26 seconds. Minnesota got the game's first power play when Michigan defenseman Jacob Truscott was called for hooking at 1:22. It became a 5-on-3 27 seconds later, but Michigan, led by Mann, killed both penalties.

Michigan got its first power play at 10:56 of the first when Ben Brinkman was called for tripping, but the Gophers killed the penalty. Brinkman went back to the box at 15:22 when he was called for high-sticking, and Michigan's Thomas Bordeleau made Minnesota pay with a goal six seconds into the man advantage.

The Wolverines controlled play early in the second period, holding the Gophers to no shots on goal for the first 8:28. That came on a Gophers power play, and Mann later in the man advantage denied Scott Reedy's backhander with a lunging save.

Michigan killed the penalty, but Brodzinski knotted the score 1-1 when he collected a loose puck in front of the net and fired it past Mann at 9:51.

The Wolverines regained the lead, 2-1, at 12:21 when Johnson backhanded a rebound into the upper-right corner over LaFontaine. Mann kept it 2-1 with a huge save on Jaxon Nelson with 3:13 left in the second.

With 59 seconds left in the second, Michigan boosted its lead to 3-1 when Summers one-timed a pass from Matty Beniers past LaFontaine.

The Gophers pressed in the third, and Ranta made it 3-2 at 12:00 with a snipe into the upper-left corner. But Michigan's Nick Granowicz fired in a rebound that came off the post for a 4-2 lead at 15:00. Beniers scored an empty-net goal with 1:22 to play.