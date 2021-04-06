Jared Moe is trading in Gophers maroon and gold for Badgers cardinal and white.

The goalie, who completed his sophomore season for the Gophers in 2020-21, announced Tuesday via Twitter that he is transferring to Wisconsin.

"Thank you Minnesota for the past two years. I am now happy to announce that I will be continuing my academic and hockey career at the University of Wisconsin! #OnWisconsin,'' Moe posted on Twitter.

After splitting time in net with Jack LaFontaine as a freshman in 2019-20, Moe was the backup to LaFontaine, the Big Ten goalie of the year, this season. The former Holy Family standout from New Prague started two games, both wins over nonconference opponent Arizona State, and finished with a 3.45 goals-against average and .852 save percentage.

Moe, 7-5-1 with a 2.46 GAA and .915 save percentage as a freshman, entered the transfer portal last week. On Friday, LaFontaine announced he was returning to the program for his fifth collegiate season. Because of COVID-19, the NCAA isn't charging athletes with a year of eligibility in 2020-21. The Gophers also received a verbal commitment from goalie Brennan Boynton, a former Champlin Park standout who's in his second season with Fargo of the USHL.

Wisconsin rotated goalies this season, using graduate student and Michigan Tech transfer Robbie Beydoun and freshman Cameron Rowe.