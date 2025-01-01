Five things to know about Virginia Tech entering the Duke’s Mayo Bowl vs. Gophers

The player most associated with Virginia Tech’s days as a national power is quarterback Mike Vick. As a freshman in 1999, he led the Hokies to the national championship game and finished third in the Heisman Trophy voting, the best finish by any frosh at that time. The dual-threat QB passed for 3,074 yards and 20 touchdowns and rushed for 1,202 yards and 16 TDs in two seasons at Virginia Tech before becoming the No. 1 overall pick by the Atlanta Falcons in the 2000 NFL draft.