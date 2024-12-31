On Jan. 3, it might be P.J. Fleck’s turn to experience the gooey mess. The Gophers (7-5) face Virginia Tech (6-6) on the first Friday of the new year, looking to extend their bowl winning streak to eight games. They’re 7½-point favorites and are aiming to improve to 6-0 in bowls since Fleck took over as Minnesota’s coach in 2017.