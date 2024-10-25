Will well-rested Gophers top Maryland to stretch winning streak to three?

Since Fleck took over as Minnesota’s coach in 2017, the average winning score in the Gophers-Maryland matchup has been 40.8-21.4. That seems like a large margin this time for a pair of teams who seem to be evenly matched. The Gophers have been slow starters this season, being outscored 21-12 in the first quarter, but have rebounded in the second (66-34) and fourth (62-23). They’ve rallied behind Brosmer, but they don’t want to get into too much of a track meet with the Terps.