Jack Henderson is the Gophers’ big-play machine with a big, Cajun personality to match

When Corey Hetherman and his staff put together a game plan, the Gophers defensive coordinator has a variety of ingredients to use, much like a chef preparing a complex main dish and making sure each item complements the other.
Jack Henderson, a transfer from Southeastern Louisiana, led the Gophers with 59 tackles last season and has taken his game to another level.
Lately, Hetherman is dabbling in some Cajun cooking and using a healthy dash of cayenne pepper at just the right time.
Bringing that heat is Jack Henderson, the Louisianan and versatile defensive back who’s shown a knack for big plays over the past two games. Two weeks ago, the 6-2, 215-pounder returned an interception 25 yards for a touchdown and added a fumble recovery in a 48-0 victory over Rhode Island. Last week, he had 1½ sacks among his three tackles in a 27-0 victory over Nevada.
“He’s fun to have on our team,” Hetherman said with a smile. “He does a lot of really good things for us in all situations.”
Henderson, a senior in his second season with the Gophers after transferring from FCS-level Southeastern Louisiana, has become an important player for Minnesota entering its Big Ten opener against Iowa on Saturday night. He starts at nickelback but has duties that go well beyond pass coverage. He’s strong in run support, as his team-leading 59 tackles last year show, and he’s quick enough to cover wide receivers. Lately, though, it has been his pass-rushing skills that Hetherman has put to use.
After the Nevada game, Henderson was excited to say that his time spent blitzing has increased “significantly.” It’s part of his game that he embraces.
“That’s the main thing I’ve been working on,” he said. “Every single day, I’m hitting some new pass rush work, especially with the D-linemen. Those guys are elite pass rushers, and I’m just learning new things every day, getting more comfortable doing it.”
That was apparent against the Wolf Pack, especially during a second-quarter stretch. With Nevada facing third-and-5 at the Minnesota 24, Henderson blitzed and forced an incomplete pass by Brendon Lewis. The Wolf Pack had their field-goal attempt blocked on the next play. On Nevada’s next possession, Hetherman sent Henderson and safety Aidan Gousby on a blitz, and Henderson cleaned up after Gousby’s pressure for a 14-yard loss that forced a punt.
“He plays with just such enthusiasm and courage and confidence,” Gophers coach P.J. Fleck said of Henderson. “He’s an outside linebacker playing safety that plays nickel that can do it all.”
Betting on himself
Henderson began his collegiate career at Southeastern Louisiana in Hammond, La., a drive of roughly 30 miles from his Mandeville home. He earned All-Southland Conference honors but wanted to challenge himself by moving up a level.
“Since I was lightly recruited out of high school, I always had the plan to use Southeastern as kind of like a stepping stone,” he said. “… After that last season my sophomore year, I was like, ‘All right, I’m ready for something more.’ And Minnesota was the first school that truly believed in me, and they reached out to me. I held that near and dear to my heart. As soon as I had that conversation with [safeties coach Danny Collins] and Coach Fleck, I knew this was the place for me.”
Henderson is part of an increasing group of former FCS players who’ve played productive roles for the Gophers. He’s following the examples set by linebacker Jack Gibbens and defensive lineman Kyler Baugh and is part of a current group that includes quarterback Max Brosmer and cornerback Ethan Robinson.
“I talk to those guys as my FCS brothers; I call them that all the time,” Brosmer said. “… We wear that in a good way. Those guys are perfect definitions of gritty, blue-collar, work-ethic guys.”
Big off-field presence
A popular player among his teammates, Henderson has infused some Cajun flavor into the program. The jambalaya and gumbo that his girlfriend occasionally prepares have become popular with teammates.
“On Day 3 at training camp, she quadrupled the recipe, and I fed the defensive staff,” Henderson said. “They all got to enjoy it. It was cool, just being able to spread the love.”
Linebacker Cody Lindenberg said Henderson has made “massive bounds and leaps” as a player but also appreciates what he offers off the field.
“He brings so much energy to whatever he might be doing,” Lindenberg said. “Doesn’t have to be football, doesn’t have to be anything physical or anything like that. He’s a very funny guy and lightens the mood. He’s a light to any room that he walks into.”
On the field, a blitzing Henderson has been part of this enthusiastic defense’s identity.
“Every kid loves to blitz,” Fleck said. “Even when you’re playing in the backyard, it’s, ‘I’m gonna blitz, I’m gonna blitz this play.’ It’s just, ‘Are you good at it?’ He’s a good one.”
