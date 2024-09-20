Gophers vs. Hawkeyes in their earliest meeting ever. Who has the edge? Randy Johnson’s preview.

In earliest Gophers vs. Hawkeyes meeting ever, who has the edge? Randy Johnson’s preview.
The Hawkeyes had won eight straight in this historic series before a controversial finish last season in Iowa City. To keep Floyd of Rosedale, the Gophers will need to overcome Iowa’s stifling run defense.
- Kickoff: 6:30 p.m., Saturday
- Where: Huntington Bank Stadium
- TV: NBC Radio: 100.3-FM
- Line: Iowa by 2½
The Gophers-Iowa rivalry spans 133 years, and Saturday’s meeting will mark the earliest in the season that the two teams have met. Maybe the Big Ten schedule-makers foresaw the super-charged atmosphere that followed Minnesota’s 12-10 win last year, when a replay review wiped out the would-be winning punt return for a touchdown by the Hawkeyes.
Three big story lines
Can the Gophers win Floyd of Rosedale for a second consecutive year?
Last season, Minnesota ended Iowa’s eight-year stranglehold on Floyd, the bronze statue of a prized hog that goes to the game’s winner. The Gophers, who lead the overall series 63-52-2, will try to even the battle for Floyd, which Iowa leads 44-43-2. Minnesota last won two in a row in 2010 and ‘11.
Can QB Max Brosmer be the difference-maker in this game?
The Gophers typically play a tight, low-scoring, run-dominated game, and the past three meetings have been decided by a combined 10 points. This game is in September rather than November, and that could open things up. Gophers quarterback Max Brosmer is averaging 25.6 passes per game and completing 68.8% of them.
Can the Gophers stop Iowa RB Kaleb Johnson?
Hawkeyes junior RB Kaleb Johnson is the nation’s third-leading rusher, averaging 159.7 yards per game and 7.9 yards per carry. He’s helped Iowa rush for 200 yards or more in three consecutive games. He’s a big concern for the Gophers, who allowed North Carolina’s Omarion Hampton to rush 30 times for 129 yards in the opener.
Two key matchups
Gophers offensive line vs. Iowa defensive line
The Hawkeyes have allowed 56.3 rushing yards per game, the fifth fewest in FBS. That’s the challenge the Gophers running game — and specifically the offensive line — faces Saturday. DTs Yahya Black, a Marshall, Minn., native, and Aaron Graves are a formidable duo inside at 317 and 300 pounds, respectively.
Gophers RB Darius Taylor vs. Iowa DB Sebastian Castro
This is a matchup of the teams’ best players. Taylor leads the Gophers with 188 rushing yards in two games and has become a receiving threat out of the backfield. Castro, a senior, was named first-team All-America by Pro Football Focus last year and third team by the Associated Press.
One stat that matters
18 Plays of 10 or more yards allowed by the Gophers defense, a figure that is tied for the fifth fewest nationally.
How the Gophers will win
In order to beat Iowa, the Gophers will need improvement from their offensive line, which couldn’t consistently sustain drives in their loss to North Carolina. An efficient showing from Brosmer will help, while Minnesota’s defense must limit Johnson. The legs of Dragan Kesich and Mark Crawford can play a significant factor, too.
How the Hawkeyes will win
Iowa will want to run the ball with Johnson, keeping the Gophers offense on the sideline. The Hawkeyes defense, led by Castro and LB Jay Higgins, has forced seven turnovers and will be aggressive. And Iowa isn’t afraid to punt and play the field-position game.
Prediction
Since Fleck took over as coach in 2017, the Gophers have closed the gap against Iowa, with five of the seven games decided by seven points or fewer. Minnesota finally broke through in Iowa City last year, a result that still irks the Hawkeye faithful. With Michigan transfer Cade McNamara at quarterback and Tim Lester as offensive coordinator, Iowa has upgraded that side of the ball.
My expectation: Get ready for another tight game that’s decided late. Minnesota gets a key turnover. Gophers 24, Iowa 20
Gophers coach P.J. Fleck and Iowa’s Kirk Ferentz, both steeped in the rivalry’s tradition, have seen the past three meetings decided by 10 points combined.