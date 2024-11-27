If the Gophers win, their most likely destinations are the Duke’s Mayo Bowl on Jan. 3 in Charlotte, N.C., or the Music City Bowl on Dec. 30 in Nashville. At 7-5, they would likely be battling with Michigan, Nebraska and Rutgers for a spot in either. Less likely are the Pinstripe Bowl in New York and the Rate Bowl in Phoenix because Minnesota played in each of those two and three years ago, respectively.