Big Ten picks: Is Wisconsin the team that finally hands Oregon its first loss?

The No. 1 Ducks will be in Madison, where the Badgers are rested coming off a bye week. Meanwhile, while USC and Nebraska square off at the L.A. Coliseum.

By Randy Johnson

The Minnesota Star Tribune
November 14, 2024 at 3:30PM
Wisconsin coach Luke Fickell has led the team to a 5-4 record this season, 3-3 in the Big Ten. (Charlie Neibergall)

Three of the four Big Ten teams in line to make the College Football Playoff — No. 1 Oregon, No. 2 Ohio State and No. 4 Penn State — are favorites by 14 to 29½ points this week. If you’re looking for tighter games, check out a slate that has three five-win teams and five four-win squads battling for bowl positioning or eligibility. (All games Saturday unless designated).

Three with intrigue

No. 1 Oregon at Wisconsin, 6:30 p.m., NBC

The Ducks will clinch a spot in the Big Ten Championship Game with a win over the Badgers. Wisconsin had a bye week to address their slumping offense. It won’t be enough. Oregon 34, Wisconsin 14

Nebraska at USC, 3 p.m., FOX

The Huskers moved former Houston and West Virginia coach Dana Holgorsen into the play-calling role to get the offense going. The Trojans benched turnover-prone Miller Moss to get the offense going. The home team is just a bit more desperate for a win. USC 23, Nebraska 21

UCLA at Washington, 8 p.m. Friday, FOX

The Bruins need two wins to reach a bowl game, while the Huskies need one. Washington is 5-1 at home, and that’s the difference. Washington 24, UCLA 17

Keep an eye on

No. 2 Ohio State vs. Northwestern at Wrigley Field, 11 a.m., BTN

The Wildcats have beaten the Buckeyes once in their past 35 meetings. That streak will continue. Ohio State 42, Northwestern 20

No. 4 Penn State at Purdue, 2:30 p.m., CBS

The Nittany Lions keep rolling toward the playoff against a Boilermakers team looking for the season to end. Penn State 38, Purdue 10

And the rest

Michigan State at Illinois, 1:30 p.m., FS1

The Fighting Illini had a week off to stew over their loss to the Gophers. They’ll take it out on the Spartans. Illinois 27, Michigan State 21

Rutgers at Maryland, 5 p.m., FS1

Riding a three-game skid against the Terrapins, the Scarlet Knights continue the solid play they discovered in beating the Gophers last week. Rutgers 24, Maryland 14

about the writer

Randy Johnson

College football reporter

Randy Johnson covers University of Minnesota football and college football for the Star Tribune, along with Gophers hockey and the Wild.

