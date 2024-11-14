Three of the four Big Ten teams in line to make the College Football Playoff — No. 1 Oregon, No. 2 Ohio State and No. 4 Penn State — are favorites by 14 to 29½ points this week. If you’re looking for tighter games, check out a slate that has three five-win teams and five four-win squads battling for bowl positioning or eligibility. (All games Saturday unless designated).
Big Ten picks: Is Wisconsin the team that finally hands Oregon its first loss?
The No. 1 Ducks will be in Madison, where the Badgers are rested coming off a bye week. Meanwhile, while USC and Nebraska square off at the L.A. Coliseum.
Three with intrigue
No. 1 Oregon at Wisconsin, 6:30 p.m., NBC
• The Ducks will clinch a spot in the Big Ten Championship Game with a win over the Badgers. Wisconsin had a bye week to address their slumping offense. It won’t be enough. Oregon 34, Wisconsin 14
Nebraska at USC, 3 p.m., FOX
• The Huskers moved former Houston and West Virginia coach Dana Holgorsen into the play-calling role to get the offense going. The Trojans benched turnover-prone Miller Moss to get the offense going. The home team is just a bit more desperate for a win. USC 23, Nebraska 21
UCLA at Washington, 8 p.m. Friday, FOX
• The Bruins need two wins to reach a bowl game, while the Huskies need one. Washington is 5-1 at home, and that’s the difference. Washington 24, UCLA 17
Keep an eye on
No. 2 Ohio State vs. Northwestern at Wrigley Field, 11 a.m., BTN
• The Wildcats have beaten the Buckeyes once in their past 35 meetings. That streak will continue. Ohio State 42, Northwestern 20
No. 4 Penn State at Purdue, 2:30 p.m., CBS
• The Nittany Lions keep rolling toward the playoff against a Boilermakers team looking for the season to end. Penn State 38, Purdue 10
And the rest
Michigan State at Illinois, 1:30 p.m., FS1
• The Fighting Illini had a week off to stew over their loss to the Gophers. They’ll take it out on the Spartans. Illinois 27, Michigan State 21
Rutgers at Maryland, 5 p.m., FS1
• Riding a three-game skid against the Terrapins, the Scarlet Knights continue the solid play they discovered in beating the Gophers last week. Rutgers 24, Maryland 14
