INDIANAPOLIS — The Gophers women's basketball team's stay at the Big Ten Tournament at Gainbridge Field House was a short one.

Up a point with 3:36 left in the game, the Gophers were out-scored 10-4 own the stretch by Northwestern in a 65-60 loss that ended the Gophers' season.

The 10th-seeded Gophers got 18 points from Kadi Sissoko, 18 from Sara Scalia – her 21st straight game in double figures and 10 points from Deja Winters.

The Gophers finished the season 14-17. The seventh-seeded Wildcats (17-11 overall) got 16 points, seven rebounds and eight assists from Valerie Burton. Lauryn Satterwhite had 15.

Gadiva Hubbard hit two free throws with 3:36 left that put the Gophers up 56-55. But Laya Hartman hit a three – one of only three the Wildcats hit all game (3-for-23) – at the other end for a two-point lead.

At the other end Hubbard's errant pass was intercepted. Satterwhite scored, was fouled and hit the free throw with 2:20 left to put the Wildcats up five.

With Northwestern missing four straight free throws, the Gophers, within three, had one last chance to tie the game. Coming out of a time out with 21 seconds left. But Sissoko missed a three and Scalia had her shot blocked.

Northwestern will advance to play Iowa Friday.

The Gophers took a quick 7-3 lead, but then the Wildcats got five points from Burton to take a 17-9 lead. But Minnesota rallied to finish the quarter 7-2, drawing within 19-16 entering the second.

And that was just the start of the run. By the time Scalia scored with 4:21 left in the half, the Gophers were streaking. Dating back to the end of the first it was a 19-4 run, with Sissoko scoring eight and Scalia 5.

Unfortunately the Gophers missed their final five shots of the half. That, combined with turnovers, allowed Northwestern to finish the half 7-1 to pull within 29-28.

With Brown scoring seven points, the Wildcats opened the second half on a 9-4 run, going up 37-33 on Brown's three-pointer with 6:20 left in the quarter.

But then Winters got hot. Scoreless to that point, she scored 10 straight points for the Gophers, who took two brief leads down the stretch of the quarter before Lauryn Satterwhite scored at the quarter's end to put Northwestern up 49-48.