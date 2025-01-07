Abysmal foul shooting, bad fouls and other issues sink Gophers in crushing loss to Ohio State

The Gophers, who are dead last in the Big Ten and also among power conference teams at 61.8% on free throws, were an abysmal 12-for-27 at the line in the loss against the Buckeyes, including 9-for-21 in the second half and two overtimes. On the other side, Ohio State shot 29-for-32 on free throws in the game, including 16-for-20 in the second half and overtimes.