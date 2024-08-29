High among the positives last season for Gophers men’s basketball in coach Ben Johnson’s second year was seeing a freshman selected in the NBA draft for the first time in 20 years.
Gophers men’s basketball coach Ben Johnson has high praise for freshman Isaac Asuma
At his team’s State Fair visit Wednesday, Minnesota coach Ben Johnson also had an update on Dawson Garcia’s injury recovery.
A year ago, the Gophers raved about former Illinois high school star Cam Christie, who was picked in the second round by the Los Angeles Clippers this summer.
The 6-6 Christie’s development into an NBA player after just one college season was a pleasant surprise.
It might not be fair to hold this year’s top Gophers freshman, Isaac Asuma, to the same standard, but he has already made a strong impression in the program. The Cherry, Minn., native’s basketball IQ and feel for the game are beyond his years, which could help him see early minutes at point guard.
“Isaac’s not as tall as Cam, but there are a lot of similarities,” Johnson said during Wednesday’s interview at the Minnesota State Fair. “He’s a development-type player who understands you’ve got to put the work in. I think he’s going to have an extremely bright future. I’m really, really excited to get him now fully engrained into our program.”
Asuma, a four-star prospect and top-10 point guard nationally, led Cherry to the Class A championship in March. He enters college with a winning mentality. Another plus is his 6-3, 190-pound frame being ready to handle the tough and rugged style in the Big Ten.
The same goes for fellow member of the U’s 2024 high school recruiting class, Grayson Grove, an Alexandria native who is listed at 6-9 and 230 pounds. Both freshmen were able to hold their own in summer practices from a physical standpoint with older teammates.
“[Asuma] and Grayson are physically in a great spot,” Johnson said. “They’re not built like typical freshmen, which will help.”
Garcia looks ‘great’ recovering from surgery
The Gophers’ leading returning scorer and rebounder, Dawson Garcia, looks great in recovering from foot surgery and should be ready for the opening of practice this fall, Johnson said.
“He’s a little bit ahead of schedule,” Johnson said. “He’s antsy to get back full time.”
Garcia, who had left foot surgery in July, did limited shooting workouts Wednesday at the team’s practice facility. The 6-11 former Prior Lake standout is one of three returning seniors, including guard Mike Mitchell Jr. and forward Parker Fox.
“We’re going to be supremely smart with the process,” Johnson added. “I know what he can do, so I’m not as worried about that. A guy who is going into his third year in our system. Now it’s just making sure health-wise everything goes as planned, which it has.”
Two exhibition games
For the first time since the 2017-18 season, the Gophers will be playing two exhibition games in front of fans at Williams Arena this year.
Johnson’s new 2024-25 squad will face Bemidji State on Oct. 19 and Hamline on Oct. 29 at the Barn, the Gophers announced Wednesday. The U’s regular-season opener is scheduled for Nov. 6 against visiting Oral Roberts.
The Gophers relied too heavily on the run when they were in the Big Ten West division, but now they’re in an 18-team conference with more high-powered offenses.