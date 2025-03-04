The No. 13-seeded Gophers (20-10) will look to bounce back from a 10-point loss to 12th-seeded Washington (18-12) at Williams Arena last Wednesday. The Gophers led that game by 12 early in the second quarter before being outscored 45-20 from that point until the end of the third. Sophomore G Grace Grocholski had 13 points that game and has averaged 19.8 points in her last four games. The Gophers went 1-1 in last year’s conference tournament at Target Center, beating Rutgers before losing to Michigan. They last won two games in the conference tournament in 2005..