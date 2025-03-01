With just under eight minutes to go in a defensive-minded game at Michigan State on Saturday afternoon, Grace Grochoski drove for a score, putting the Gophers women’s basketball team up four points, and she was fouled.
Gophers women’s basketball team goes cold, falls to No. 23 Michigan State
The Gophers gave up a 13-point run in the final eight minutes and blew their chance for a win over a ranked team.
Not much went well for Minnesota after that.
Grocholski missed the ensuing free throw. And then Michigan State, dialing up the defense, feasting off turnovers, went on a 13-point run.
The result: The Gophers lost 73-58 to the 23rd-ranked Spartans. A final missed opportunity to beat a ranked team.
The Gophers (20-10 overall, 8-10 Big Ten) ended the regular season losing their final two games, four of their last five, nine of their last 13.
They ended this game being outscored 25-6 over the final 7½ minutes.
Minnesota will open Big Ten tournament play Wednesday in Indianapolis needing at least one victory and perhaps more to be in position for an NCAA tournament bid.
So good on defense through three quarters, the Gophers saw the Spartans (21-8, 11-7) make nine of 12 fourth-quarter shots and get to the free throw line 12 times while outscoring Minnesota 27-13 over the final 10 minutes.
Until then it was a tight game, with the Gophers down a point both at the half and after three quarters, before Grocholski scored five points in a 7-2 run to start the fourth that put Minnesota up four.
Grocholski scored 23 points on 7-for-16 shooting. Tori McKinney had 17, all in the second half, including the Gophers’ first 13 of the third quarter. Amaya Battle had 11.
Grace VanSlooten led five Spartans in double figures with 16 points, nine coming in the fourth quarter.
Minnesota made one of its final 10 shots. To give an idea how good the Michigan State defense was, the Gophers made just four of 15 fourth-quarter shots and finished the game with just seven assists, the first time all season they’ve had fewer than 10.
The Gophers started slowly, with one field goal and four turnovers through the first five minutes of the game. But, down six, Minnesota went on a 9-0 run — with Battle (five) and Stewart (four) scoring all nine — to take a 14-11 lead late in the quarter before Sotelo scored on a put-back in the closing seconds.
That was the start of a 12-2 Michigan State run that put the Spartans up 23-16 on Jaddan Simmons’ third-chance three-pointer 3:18 into the second quarter.
After that? Michigan State scored only two more points over the rest of the quarter, none in the final 4:56 of the first half.
But the Gophers were only able to muster eight points themselves. They missed their final seven shots of the half, going 2:01 without a point. At the half, Battle and Grocholski had scored 17 points on a combined 7-for-13 shooting, while the rest of the team had seven points, making three of 13 shots.
Then McKinney woke up. She scored the Gophers’ first 13 points of the back-and-forth third quarter in which the Gophers took a brief lead and the Spartans went up by as many as four before two free throws by Grocholski with 25.2 seconds left pulled Minnesota within 46-45 entering the fourth quarter.
