GOP House Majority Whip Tom Emmer faces rematch with Democrat Jeanne Hendricks

Republican U.S. Rep. Tom Emmer is seeking a sixth term in a rematch against Democrat Jeanne Hendricks.
Emmer, the House Majority Whip, has raised more than $8 million compared to Hendricks, who has raised less than six figures. In 2022, Hendricks lost to Emmer by more than 24 percentage points for the Sixth Congressional District seat. Hendricks is a nurse anesthetist who has never held public office.
A lawyer by trade, Emmer is a former gubernatorial candidate, state legislator and talk radio host who led the National Republican Congressional Committee for four years, helping Republicans narrowly win back control of the House in 2022.
He rose to the number three House Republican spot shortly after the midterms and later ran for GOP House speaker the following year after former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy was ousted from his post.
But his further ascension in the House was stopped short largely by former President Donald Trump, who, along with his allies, had a hand in sinking Emmer’s chances. But the relationship between the two appears to have come full circle, with Emmer having since become one of the former president’s chief defenders.
A resident of Delano, Emmer sits on the House Committee on Financial Services as well as the Subcommittee on Digital Assets Financial Technology, and the Inclusion Subcommittee on Capital Markets.
The Sixth District includes most or all of Anoka, Benton, Carver, Sherburne, Stearns and Wright counties.
