Minnesota solar company sues Google over false information in AI summary

A Minnesota solar company is suing Google for defamation, claiming the tech company’s “AI Overview” falsely stated that the company faced a lawsuit from the Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison.
Ellison did sue four solar-lending companies last year, accusing them of concealing and improperly charging $35 million in fees to Minnesotans since 2017.
However, Isanti-based Wolf River Electric was not a defendant in that suit.
Wolf River filed its lawsuit against Google in March in state court. On Monday, Google filed to move the case to federal court, and the case was assigned to Judge Jeffrey Bryan of the U.S. District Court in Minnesota.
Wolf River is seeking damages of $110 million to $210 million.
The lawsuit provided examples of business losses, including a March 5 incident when a customer raised concerns about Google’s claim that Wolf River was being sued and terminated a $150,000 contract with the company.
“Members of the public, including potential employees and customers, have viewed the defamatory publications made by Google and have relied upon these false statements in regurgitating, spreading, and further defaming Wolf River, all because of Google’s false and unsupported statements,” the complaint said.
AI Overviews are Google’s generative artificial intelligence summaries that appear prominently on search results, often before listings and even above ads. The AI answer to search queries, often written in a conversational tone, provides a summary synthesized from multiple sources.