Falcon Heights passes on buying University of Minnesota golf course

The century-old University of Minnesota golf course in Falcon Heights, which is set to close at the end of this season, could be one of the Twin Cities metro’s most intriguing development opportunities.
And it’s one step closer to going on the open market after the City Council passed on buying the course Wednesday night, saying the 141-acre tract will sell for more than the city can afford.
“There just isn’t really a scenario where the price is within the city’s ability to purchase,” City Administrator Jack Linehan said.
The U said in June that it would sell the Les Bolstad Golf Course in a move expected to bring a likely windfall in the tens of millions of dollars to the university.
The U said it would first offer the land to Falcon Heights, Ramsey County or the state of Minnesota. The school set Friday as the deadline for Falcon Heights‘ decision.
It’s not clear whether the county or state are interested in the property. Calls and emails on Thursday to county and state officials were not returned.
But the Twin Cities real estate and development community finds the land appealing for its proximity to shopping, freeways and the downtowns of Minneapolis and St. Paul.
It’s a rare opportunity, said Mario Cocchiarella, CEO of Maplewood Development, the firm that bought 435 acres from the university in 2020 to create the Amber Fields housing development in Rosemount.