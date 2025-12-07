Twin Cities Suburbs

Glowing tree returns to Bloomington for the holidays after decade-long hiatus

A lighting ceremony is planned for 5 p.m. Sunday.

By Josie Albertson-Grove

December 7, 2025 at 2:50PM
The glowing tree in Bloomington in 2010 after a winter storm prompted a switch to energy-efficient LED bulbs. (Richard Tsong-Taatarii/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Bloomington’s glowing tree will shine once again.

For years, Twin Cities residents would take in the awe of a large oak tree along Meadowview Road as white lights would be wrapped around its branches for the holiday season. The glow in past years could be seen for miles along the Minnesota River Valley and along a stretch of Highway 77 south of the Mall of America.

Marlena and Scott Hemenway bought the Bloomington house a decade ago from the family who had kept the tree lit for years.

“We loved the tree in the past and were hoping to be able to light it right away,” Marlena Hemenway said.

But the tree was sick, and the Hemenways decided to take the lights down to let the tree heal, as they renovated the house into an assisted-living facility for six adults, part of their Geneva Suites group.

After waiting several years, Hemenway said an arborist gave the tree the all-clear: it was healthy enough to support the display of lights again.

It has taken weeks of work, 40,000 bulbs and $10,000, but the tree will be lit again Sunday. A lighting event is planned for 5 p.m. at the tree, located in the 9100 block of Meadowview Road. The tree will be lit up through Jan. 31, from 5 to 10 p.m. each day. People stopping to view the tree are asked not to block access to the residence or their neighbors.

The previous owners, Bob and Julie Little, had lit the tree since moving into Julie’s childhood home in 2001.

“It adds to the joy of the season and makes people happy,” Bob Little told the Star Tribune in 2009. “And there’s no question that I’m probably the happiest one of the bunch. It just tickles me.”

Hemenway said the neighborhood is excited to see the tree’s glow return, and hopes the light can spread.

“Minnesota has been pretty dark lately,” Hemenway said. “What better way to respond than light the tree?”

