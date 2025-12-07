Glowing tree returns to Bloomington for the holidays after decade-long hiatus

It has taken weeks of work, 40,000 bulbs and $10,000, but the tree will be lit again Sunday. A lighting event is planned for 5 p.m. at the tree, located in the 9100 block of Meadowview Road. The tree will be lit up through Jan. 31, from 5 to 10 p.m. each day. People stopping to view the tree are asked not to block access to the residence or their neighbors.