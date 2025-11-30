Things To Do

Want a live Christmas tree? Here’s where to get the tall and vibrant kind in Minnesota

After a post-pandemic slump, elegant evergreens are back thanks to wet weather earlier this year.

By Cole Reynolds

The Minnesota Star Tribune
November 30, 2025 at 10:20PM
Grant and Paige Mortrude, along with their kids Alexis, 13, and Duncan, 7, of Minnetonka, carry a Fraser Fir Christmas tree to their truck at B&J Evergreen Christmas Tree Farms in Clear Lake on Sunday. (Jerry Holt/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

April showers bring December pine needles. This year’s wet spring gave Minnesota growers tall and vibrant Christmas trees, and a chance to replenish stocks that had dwindled since the pandemic.

“It’s fun to be able to sell people the size that they want, rather than just the size that’s left,” said Nick Wolcyn, who runs a tree farm in Cambridge.

During the pandemic, as there were far fewer family get-togethers, more people bought trees, Wolcyn said. Like many growers, he kept dipping into a stock of younger trees to accommodate the demand, sacrificing future harvests. As a result, they sold smaller, wimpier trees.

After five years of playing catch-up, Wolcyn’s stock of 8- to 9-foot trees is back to normal.

Growers were aided by frequent rains in late spring and early summer, the crucial time for trees to grow voluminous branches. The wet weather also gave patchier trees a summertime glow-up, said Kathy Jones, business manager at B&J Evergreen in Clear Lake.

“The trees are absolutely gorgeous,” Jones said.

Christmas tree farms largely escaped the effects of tariffs, and so they have tacked on only modest price increases to their supplies. Prices in the Twin Cities for a live tree range from about $50 to more than $200, depending on the size and variety of tree.

“We have trees at all price points, so that way families can come out and get that real Christmas tree,” Jones said. “Christmas is going to happen one way or the other.”

Here’s where you can find a tree in and around the Twin Cities.

Cut your own tree

Several farms within 50 miles of the Twin Cities metro allow people onto their property to harvest their own trees, typically for a flat fee.

Between the drive and elbow grease, this isn’t about checking a box off on your holiday to-do list, Jones said. It’s for people looking for an experience alongside their Christmas tree, she said. Some farms offer hot cider and pony rides. Others have food trucks.

Wolcyn Tree Farms & Nursery: Come for the trees but stay for cookies and cider. Wolcyn said his farm has become known for its extensive gift shop, second only to the trees. The farm also offers hay rides. (4542 Hwy 95 NW, Cambridge. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Mon.-Fri.; 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sat.; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sun.)

Krueger’s Christmas Tree Farm: John Krueger is his family’s third generation to grow Christmas trees in the St. Croix River Valley. It’s all about the trees at Krueger’s, and it largely forgoes playgrounds and rides. The farm has followed a mostly reservation-based model since the pandemic, which Krueger said deflates lines and creates more consistent business. Krueger’s also sells pre-cut trees. (10920 43rd St. N., Lake Elmo. 1-7 p.m. Mon.-Thu.; 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Fri.-Sun. Cut-your-own-fields close at 5 p.m.)

Rum River Tree Farm and Nursery: The farms in Oak Grove, Stacy and Cannon Falls all offer fir and pine trees. In Oak Grove, shoppers will also find food trucks serving hot cocoa and cider. And there’s a grinch, who will playfully try to steal your tree.

Prices jumped from $89 to $99 this year, manager Tom Hanson said. (However, there’s an online coupon for $10.) The Oak Grove and Cannon Falls farms offer cut-your-own services from 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. daily. The Stacy farm is open for the next two weekends. (21050 Lake George Blvd. NE., Oak Grove; 26065 Vassar St. NE., Stacy; 998 310th Street Way, Cannon Falls)

B&J Evergreen Christmas Tree Farms: The farm sits on 200 acres of land. After harvesting their trees, do-it-yourselfers can release some of their stress at the farm’s petting zoo, which includes a camel. (12946 47th St., Clear Lake. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily)

Chris Gonzalez, of North Branch, loads a 9-foot Fraser Fir from B&J Evergreen on Sunday. (Jerry Holt/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Precut trees

Not everybody can invest time in a drive and give up a day of work for a Christmas tree. Rum River’s Hanson said pre-cut tree lots, clustered around urban areas, are perfect for shoppers with time constraints. Those seeking a smaller tree might find a better deal at a tree lot, he said, than paying a flat fee at a farm.

B&J Evergreen: Trees are available at 3500 Louisiana Av. S., St. Louis Park; 6335 Portland Av., Richfield. 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Fri.-Sat.; 9 a.m.-8:30 p.m. Sun.-Thu.

Wolcyn Tree Farms & Nursery: Trees are available at St. Paul Farmers Market, 290 5th St. E., St. Paul. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Mon.-Fri.; 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Sat.; 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Sun.

Happy Land Tree Farms: Trees come from the Sandstone farm that was named the 2023 National Christmas Tree Reserve Champion and grew a tree displayed in the vice president’s residence in Washington, D.C. They are available at 928 W. 7th St., St. Paul. 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Mon.-Fri.; 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Sat.; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sun.

Rum River Tree Farm and Nursery: Trees are available at 3075 Marshall St. NE., Mpls.; 8080 Wedgewood Ln., Maple Grove; 1059 Meadowlands Dr., White Bear Lake. Noon-8 p.m. daily; 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Sat.; 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Sun.

Kavan Family Christmas Tree Farm: Trees are available at 1415 Ash St., Lino Lakes. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Wed.-Sun.

Cole Reynolds

intern

Cole Reynolds is an intern for the Minnesota Star Tribune.

