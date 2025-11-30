Want a live Christmas tree? Here’s where to get the tall and vibrant kind in Minnesota

Krueger’s Christmas Tree Farm: John Krueger is his family’s third generation to grow Christmas trees in the St. Croix River Valley. It’s all about the trees at Krueger’s, and it largely forgoes playgrounds and rides. The farm has followed a mostly reservation-based model since the pandemic, which Krueger said deflates lines and creates more consistent business. Krueger’s also sells pre-cut trees. (10920 43rd St. N., Lake Elmo. 1-7 p.m. Mon.-Thu.; 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Fri.-Sun. Cut-your-own-fields close at 5 p.m.)