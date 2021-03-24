The iLive Bluetooth Tailgate party speaker is an all-everything speaker. With wheels and a retractable ergonomic handle, it'll be the life of the party wherever you wish.

The roughly 10-by-9-by-17-inch speaker is packed with features. There's a microphone input for singing along (no one on the planet wanted me to test this part), color-changing LED light effects, an FM scan with presets and ports for 3.5mm input, microSD and USB.

The bass-rich 8-inch speaker produced good sound in all the environments I rolled the speaker to. Its lithium-ion battery will go for six hours at 50% volume and recharges in four hours. (iliveelectronics.com, $70)

On the other end of the portable Bluetooth speaker spectrum is the compact and solid Enacfire Soundtank. The hexagonal speaker (about 6 by 3 by 3 inches) has two high-performance 20-watt vibrating drivers.

With its six sides, the Soundtank can lie in any position. You can press a Bass+ button to give the bass 50% more oomph. Dual stereo mode allows you to pair with a second Soundtank for stereo sound.

Controls for power, selections and pairing are on the side. The Soundtank is built with an IPX7 water resistance rating, so it can take a poolside splash. But make sure the port and plug covers are closed. The battery life is rated at 24 hours. (enacfire.com, $90)