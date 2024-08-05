Lawsuits allege high levels of lead in General Mills’ Cocoa Puffs cereal

Cocoa Puffs cereal could contain dangerously high levels of lead, according to two federal lawsuits seeking millions from General Mills.
The class-action suits filed recently in Minnesota and California demand more than $5 million in damages for consumers nationwide who “would not have purchased and consumed [the cereal] had they known the truth about the products.”
According to the California suit, a one-cup serving of Cocoa Puffs contained just shy of the state’s maximum allowable limit of 0.5 micrograms of lead.
“Almost all consumers, however, substantially exceed the recommended serving size per bowl of cereal,” the lawsuit said, adding the larger serving is due to a “prominent depiction of the cereal on the front of the box.”
Golden Valley-based General Mills said it does not comment on pending litigation.
The nation’s largest cereal producer recently defeated two lawsuits claiming Cheerios contain pesticide residue. The plaintiffs in those cases voluntarily dismissed the suits this spring not long after filing them.