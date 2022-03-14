Two years after first hitting the market, the poshest mall in the Twin Cities has a new owner.

The Galleria Edina, a 398,585-square-foot shopping destination that's home to some of the region's toniest retailers including Louis Vuitton, Tiffany & Co. and Coach, was bought by a group of local investors that calls itself 70th Street Properties LLC.

Terms of the deal, which closed late last week, weren't disclosed.

The seller, Houston-based Hines, initially tried to sell the mall in early 2020 just before the pandemic upended the retail world, shuttering stores and restaurants and gutting demand for commercial properties.

At the time, Hines said it had planned sell all or most of its assets.

The mall was marketed and ultimately sold by the Chicago office of commercial real estate firm Jones Lang LaSalle. Hines owned and managed the mall since 2012.

JLL said the Galleria is 99% leased, making it an outlier among regional malls that have struggled to attract and retain tenants through the pandemic and an uncertain future for retail. The commercial leasing firm said the Galleria has experienced strong leasing momentum since the first quarter of 2020, signing leases that account for more than 170,000 square feet of space in the enclosed mall.

"Galleria Edina is one of the premier retail assets in the Midwest and has an expansive trade area as a result of being the sole location for many of the tenants in the Midwest region," said Danny Finkle, JLL's senior managing director and co-head of U.S. Retail Capital Markets, in a news release. "This is the essence of a generational asset within a remarkable market with unlimited growth opportunities ahead."