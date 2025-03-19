If Gable Steveson wins another title, is he the best NCAA heavyweight of all time?

Three years ago, Gable Steveson said his amateur wrestling goodbyes. He finished his 2021-22 season with the Gophers by winning his second consecutive NCAA heavyweight championship and catapulting himself into a signature backflip as the crowd roared.
Steveson, then 21, had already made a last-second comeback to win an Olympic freestyle gold medal. So that night in Detroit, with his college career seemingly finished, he sat down, took off his wrestling shoes and placed them in the center of the ring — the signal that he was retiring from the sport.
“Every book has to close,” Steveson said at the time, “and every next book has to start.”
Three years later, after he tried pro wrestling and went through an NFL training camp, Steveson is back with the Gophers and will wrestle his final collegiate tournament Thursday through Saturday in the NCAA Championships in Philadelphia. His aim is not only to win a third national title but also to reach a status that says much more.
“Hopefully, I go out there Saturday night and win that final match and be labeled as best collegiate heavyweight ever,” said Steveson, who has an active 66-match winning streak and is 99-2 in his collegiate career. “It’s got to be. I don’t think any other way around it.”
That lofty goal requires five more wins. A third NCAA championship would put Steveson in elite company — and remember that he was the heavy favorite to win his first national title in 2020 before COVID-19 wiped out the NCAA tournament. While opinions throughout the wrestling community will vary, Steveson’s success is convincing many that he’s the best ever at his collegiate weight class.
“His athleticism at the weight class is apparent right away, and he’s become, I think, the best heavyweight I’ve ever seen,” said Jim Gibbons, who coached Iowa State to the 1987 NCAA title and now serves as an analyst for Big Ten Network wrestling broadcasts. “There’s no question about it in my mind who the best heavyweight this country has produced, and I know that that will ruffle some feathers. … To win an Olympic title at the age that he won it at — he’s still only 24, and he can have a fabulous international career and add to his legacy.”
Gophers coach Brandon Eggum looks at the combination of Steveson’s quickness, power and experience as a complete package. He wrestles at the 285-pound class but is as quick and nimble as a 125-pounder.